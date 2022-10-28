Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stifel Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SF   US8606301021

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP.

(SF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
58.51 USD   +4.65%
08:03aU.S. Ski & Snowboard, Stifel Announce New Partnership; Title Sponsorship of U.S. Alpine Ski Team
BU
10/26Catlett/Godin Wealth Management Joins Stifel in Wilmington
AQ
10/26Transcript : Stifel Financial Corp., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Stifel Announce New Partnership; Title Sponsorship of U.S. Alpine Ski Team

10/28/2022 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Partnership Encompasses All Elite Levels of Alpine Ski Racing Competition in North America

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced today an official partnership with Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF), a leading wealth management and investment banking company. Under terms of the agreement, Stifel will become the title sponsor of the Stifel U.S. Alpine Team.

The partnership marries two brands that share common values, including success, precision, and partnership. Moving forward, the U.S. Alpine Ski Team will be renamed the Stifel U.S. Alpine Team, which includes decorated athletes such as three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, 2022 Olympic silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle and eight-time FIS World Cup podium finisher Breezy Johnson. In addition, U.S. Ski & Snowboard and Stifel will collaborate on a career and financial education program, designed to help athletes with savings and investing strategy.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Stifel,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard President & CEO Sophie Goldschmidt. “This is the most significant alpine partnership in U.S. Ski & Snowboard history, supporting alpine skiers from the development level to the World Cup. Stifel’s long-term commitment combined with our comparable values makes them the perfect partner.”

This is the first alpine partnership for U.S. Ski & Snowboard that encompasses all elite levels of competition in North America, including World Cup, NorAms and National Championships, and will be kicking off a season with the most domestic alpine World Cups in history. Stifel will serve as the title sponsor of the men’s FIS Alpine Ski World Cup event in Palisades Tahoe, California and as a sponsor of the additional men’s FIS Alpine Ski World Cup events in Beaver Creek, Colorado and Aspen, Colorado, as well as the women’s FIS Alpine Ski World Cup event in Killington, Vermont.

“At Stifel, success is ingrained in our culture,” said Stifel Chairman and CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski. “We have become a firm where success meets success – one that attracts successful individuals and partners, recognizes up-and-coming successes, and helps others achieve success. The athletes of the U.S. Alpine Team exemplify dedication, focus, and perseverance and represent the very definition of success. Stifel is excited to partner with U.S. Ski & Snowboard to support these athletes on the world stage.”

Stifel has also been named the title sponsor of the U.S. NorAm Tour, which is the pipeline for young athletes to earn their spot on the Stifel U.S. Alpine Team with hopes of representing the USA internationally in the World Cup, World Championships and Olympics. Stifel will also become the presenting partner of the Toyota U.S. Alpine Championships, where national titles are awarded annually in downhill, super-G, giant slalom and slalom.

“Stifel and their leadership have been longtime supporters of alpine skiing and the team, and we’re thrilled to bring them on as the official title sponsor of the Stifel U.S. Alpine Team,” said three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin. “I also love that they will be supporting the team at every level including developing the pipeline to help build the next generation of Olympic champions in the United States.”

In addition to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard relationship, Stifel also has sponsorship agreements with the NHL’s St. Louis Blues, several PGA golfers, and is the presenting sponsor of the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards, which honor the nation’s top collegiate golfers, and the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com.

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2022, competing in seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined, and ski jumping. In addition to the fully-funded elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers, and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success, and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP.
08:03aU.S. Ski & Snowboard, Stifel Announce New Partnership; Title Sponsorship of U.S. Alpine..
BU
10/26Catlett/Godin Wealth Management Joins Stifel in Wilmington
AQ
10/26Transcript : Stifel Financial Corp., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
CI
10/26Stifel Financial Reports Lower Q3 Earnings, Revenue
MT
10/26Stifel : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/26Earnings Flash (SF) STIFEL FINANCIAL CORPORATION Reports Q3 Revenue $1.05B, vs. Street ..
MT
10/26Stifel Financial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
10/26Stifel Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
10/26Earnings Flash (SF) STIFEL FINANCIAL CORPORATION Posts Q3 EPS $1.37, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
10/20Stifel Financial Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 467 M - -
Net income 2022 725 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,00x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 6 215 M 6 215 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 8 509
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Stifel Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 58,51 $
Average target price 77,00 $
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald James Kruszewski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James Mark Zemlyak Co-President & Head-Global Wealth Management
Victor J. Nesi Co-President & Director-Institutional Group
James M. Marischen Chief Financial Officer
David D. Sliney Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP.-20.60%6 215
CHARLES SCHWABB-13.26%151 170
MORGAN STANLEY-17.57%136 689
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.25%109 726
CITIGROUP INC.-24.76%88 004
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-33.36%33 846