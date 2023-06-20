Stillwater Critical Minerals CEO, Michael Rowley, Discusses Evolving Critical Metals Industry with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Stillwater Critical Minerals (OTCQB: PGEZF) (TSXV: PGE) ("the Company"), a critical minerals exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. CEO of the Company, Michael Rowley, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis for a comprehensive overview of the company, its main assets and growing demand for domestic supply of critical minerals.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We're focused on advancing a new critical mineral supply of truly world-class scale, from an active US mining district that has produced these commodities for decades," explained Rowley.

"We renamed the company to Stillwater Critical Minerals about a year ago, which reflects our focus on critical minerals in the historic Stillwater district," continued Rowley. "Our vision is to become a primary source of low carbon battery and precious metals in the US," he said. "We took a big step closer towards that goal with our second resource estimate, which was just a few months ago," shared Rowley, adding that the report defines 1.6 billion pounds of nickel, copper, and cobalt, and 3.8 million ounces of platinum group elements and gold. "That is a world-class deposit and we have lots of room to grow it."

"Who do you have on your team driving this project forward?", asked Davis. "We've been able to attract a truly world-class team," said Rowley, before elaborating on the wealth of talent and knowledge throughout the Company's management team. "About 13 months ago, we attracted two of Ivanhoe's top geologists," he shared, noting that they each bring 20 years of experience and believe in the potential of the Stillwater project.

The conversation then turned to the Company's goals over the next six to twelve months. "We are ramping up for an expansion drill campaign," said Rowley. "We're going to focus on three of our deposit areas and focus heavily on high-grade nickel and nickel sulfide," he continued. "For the long-term, we will focus on growth," he said, adding that the Company will also complete metallurgy and economic studies for the asset during this time.

Davis then commented on the challenges many junior mining companies face with regards to economics and federal policies, and asked how these factors affect the Company. "We are less concerned with recession talk because the supply and demand fundamentals are so strong for our metals, however it is more a concern about the market and general sentiment in the short-term," said Rowley. "There is significant interest for metal supply within continents and for us that is in North America, which is continued by major mining companies but also automakers."

To close the interview, Rowley encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's key upcoming news as they continue to advance their critical metals project in the historic Stillwater mining district.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (OTCQB: PGEZF) (TSXV: PGE) is a mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With the recent addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group and other metals by neighboring Sibanye-Stillwater. An expanded NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, released January 2023, delineates a compelling suite of critical minerals contained within five Platreef-style nickel and copper sulphide deposits at Stillwater West, which host a total of 1.6 billion pounds of nickel, copper and cobalt, and 3.8 million ounces of palladium, platinum, rhodium, and gold, and remains open for expansion along trend and at depth.

Stillwater Critical Minerals also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, currently under an earn-in agreement with Heritage Mining, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co critical minerals project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

