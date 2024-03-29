METALLIC MINERALS CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024 AND 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management and have been approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.
The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
January 31,
July 31,
Note
2024
2023
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash
678,379
5,666,316
Gold investment
427,121
-
Receivables
4
70,425
42,554
Due from related parties
9b
761,736
856,711
Prepaid expenses and deposits
5
85,484
86,827
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
2,023,145
6,652,408
Non-current
Deposits
5
59,486
59,486
Gold investment
6
-
208,014
Exploration and evaluation assets
6
5,646,900
4,474,923
TOTAL ASSETS
7,729,531
11,394,831
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
59,674
582,641
Due to related parties
9b
65,807
63,844
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
125,481
646,485
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
8
44,604,613
43,754,613
Share-based payment reserve
8
4,266,189
3,921,365
Accumulated deficit
(41,266,752)
(36,927,632)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
7,604,050
10,748,346
TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
7,729,531
11,394,831
Nature of Operations and Going Concern - Note 1
Commitment - Note 13
Approved on behalf of the Board:
Gregor Hamilton , Director
Greg Johnson , Director
Page 3 of 20
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended
Six months ended
January 31,
January 31,
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
$
$
$
EXPENSES
Consulting
9a
115,382
110,775
233,724
221,871
Exploration expenditures
7,9a
1,012,005
(24,106)
3,579,596
2,077,486
Investor relations and corporate development
101,158
97,098
241,987
190,117
Office and administration
37,479
17,113
96,313
48,961
Professional fees
38,285
12,930
61,151
93,021
Property evaluation
517
-
517
10,622
Share-based payment expense
8e,9a
61,133
92,178
153,704
296,193
Transfer agent, regulatory and filing fees
13,239
15,479
18,975
23,113
Travel and accommodation
3,435
641
36,201
1,113
TOTAL EXPENSES
(1,382,633)
(322,108)
(4,412,168)
(2,962,497)
Other Items
Interest income
12,037
6,994
58,684
17,955
Unrealized gain (loss) on gold investment
6
(3,947)
2,875
14,364
2,875
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR
THE PERIOD
(1,374,543)
(312,239)
(4,339,120)
(2,941,667)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.03)
(0.02)
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding
167,428,549
150,766,858
167,075,288
150,244,230
Page 4 of 20
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Share-based
Common
Share
payment
Note
shares
capital
reserve
Deficit
Total
number
$
$
$
$
Balance, July 31, 2022
148,912,280
37,593,061
3,444,612
(32,628,444)
8,409,229
Shares issued for exploration and evaluation
assets
275,000
68,750
-
-
68,750
Shares issued pursuant to exercise of options
8b
446,154
321,333
(291,333)
-
30,000
Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants
8b
1,250,000
382,368
(82,368)
-
300,000
Share-based payment expense
8e
-
-
296,193
-
296,193
Reclassification of expired options
8e
-
-
(190,498)
190,498
-
Reclassification of expired warrants
8e
-
-
(228,872)
228,872
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(2,941,667)
(2,941,667)
Balance, January 31, 2023
150,883,434
38,365,512
2,947,734
(35,150,741)
6,162,505
Private placements, net of issuance costs
15,838,593
5,389,101
791,930
-
6,181,031
Share-based payment expense
-
-
385,374
-
385,374
Reclassification of expired options
-
-
(203,673)
203,673
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,980,564)
(1,980,564)
Balance, July 31, 2023
166,722,027
43,754,613
3,921,365
(36,927,632)
10,748,346
Shares issued for exploration and evaluation
assets
2,500,000
850,000
191,120
-
1,041,120
Share-based payment expense
8e
-
-
153,704
-
153,704
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(4,339,120)
(4,339,120)
Balance, January 31, 2024
169,222,027
44,604,613
4,266,189
(41,266,752)
7,604,050
Page 5 of 20
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
January 31,Six months ended
January 31,
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
$
$
$
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss for the period
(1,374,543)
(312,239)
(4,339,120)
(2,941,667)
Items not involving cash
Gold investment
6
105,223
-
(204,743)
-
Unrealized loss (gain) on gold investment
6
3,947
-
(14,364)
-
Share-based payment expense
8e
61,133
92,178
153,704
296,193
(1,204,240)
(220,061)
(4,404,523)
(2,645,474)
Net change in non-cash working capital items
10
(941,879)
(673,851)
(452,557)
(1,627,670)
Cash used in operating activities
(2,146,119)
(893,912)
(4,857,080)
(4,273,144)
INVESTING ACTIVITY
Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets
6
-
(47,907)
(130,857)
(248,070)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds on exercise of options
8b
-
-
-
30,000
Proceeds on exercise of warrants
8b
-
-
-
300,000
Cash provided by financing activities
-
-
-
330,000
NET CHANGE IN CASH
(2,146,119)
(941,819)
(4,987,937)
(4,191,214)
Cash, beginning of period
2,824,498
1,322,470
5,666,316
4,571,865
CASH, END OF PERIOD
678,379
380,651
678,379
380,651
Supplemental cash flow information (Note 10)
Page 6 of 20
1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN
Metallic Minerals Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated under the laws of British Columbia on May 3, 2007. The Company was registered as an extra-territorial corporation under the Business Corporations Act (Yukon) on July 10, 2009. The Company is involved in activities that include the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's head office is located at 904 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2. The Company is a reporting issuer and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "MMG" and the US OTCQB Exchange under the symbol "MMNGF".
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable to a going concern, which assumes that the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. The ability of the Company to continue as a going concern is dependent on its ability to obtain additional equity financing and achieve profitable operations. The Company has sustained losses from operations and has an ongoing requirement for capital investment to acquire and explore its mineral properties.
The Company incurred a net loss of $4,339,120 for the six months ended January 31, 2024 (2023: $2,941,667), and as of that date had an accumulated deficit of $41,266,752 (July 31, 2023: $36,927,632). At January 31, 2024, the Company had a total of $2,023,145 of current assets (July 31, 2023: $6,652,408) and a working capital of $1,897,664 (July 31, 2023: $6,005,923).
While the Company has been successful in obtaining the necessary financing to cover its corporate operating costs and advance the development of its projects through the issuance of common shares and the exercise of warrants in the past, there is no assurance it will be able to raise funds in this manner in the future. There remain material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not give effect to adjustments that would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.
2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.
The Company uses the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2023.
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on March 28, 2024.
Basis of Consolidation
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the results or financial information of Metallic Minerals Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries as listed in the following table:
Name
Country of IncorporationFunctional currency
Metallic Minerals Corp. 536386 Yukon Inc. 1219166 B.C. Ltd. Metallic Minerals USA Inc.
Canada Canada Canada USACAD CAD CAD CADA subsidiary is an entity in which the Company has control, where control requires exposure or rights to variable returns and the ability to affect those returns through power over the investee. The results of each subsidiary will continue to be included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company until the date that the Company's control over the subsidiary ceases. All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated upon consolidation.
3. USE OF ESTIMATES, ASSUMPTIONS AND JUDGMENTS
In preparing these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2023.
4. RECEIVABLES
The receivables balance as at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023 is comprised of the following:
5.
January 31,
July 31,
2024
2023
$
$
GST receivable
69,625
41,754
Other
800
800
70,425
42,554
PREPAID EXPENSES AND DEPOSITS
The prepaid expenses and deposits balance as at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023 is comprised of the following:
January 31,
July 31,
2024
2023
$
$
Prepaid expenses
63,724
65,067
Deposits
81,246
81,246
144,970
146,313
Less: non-current portion
(59,486)
(59,486)
85,484
86,827
As at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023, prepaid expenses included various prepaid amounts for filing fees, advertising, memberships and subscriptions, corporate development, conferences, insurance and legal retainers.
The Company engaged ALS Goldspot (formerly GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. and EarthLabs Inc), an arm's length party, to assist in the Company's exploration programs by utilizing its proprietary technology including artificial intelligence. A payment of $280,000 was made upon engagement and to date invoices of $263,240 have been drawn down on the advance.
As at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023, there are deposits of $33,750 in relation to the Company's exploration programs and a deposit of $30,736 has been made in relation to a corporate credit card.
6. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS
A summary of the changes in exploration and evaluation acquisition costs is presented below:
Keno Klondike McKay
La Plata
Silver
Gold
Hill
Project
Project
Project
Project
Total
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, July 31, 2023
2,587,519
1,053,659
805,855
27,890
4,474,923
Licensing and maintenance
130,857
-
-
-
130,857
Units issued
1,041,120
-
-
-
1,041,120
Balance, January 31, 2024
3,759,496
1,053,659
805,855
27,890
5,646,900
LA PLATA PROJECT
Pursuant to an option agreement dated September 10, 2019, as amended, the Company acquired an option to acquire a 100% interest in the La Plata copper-silver-gold-PGE property in southwest Colorado from two arms-length vendors. The road accessible La Plata property, which is approximately 10 km northeast of the town of Mancos, Colorado, covers approximately 44 km2 in the historic high-grade La Plata mining district.
In order to earn the 100% interest in the La Plata property, the Company has the following commitments:
Issue 1,250,000 units to each of the two Shareholders of the optionor within 10 days of receipt of final Exchange approval of the Option Agreement. 2,500,000 units were issued on September 26, 2019 with each warrant having an exercise price of $0.24. The units were valued at $582,368;
Issue 1,250,000 units to each of the two Shareholders of the optionor 30 days after a plan of operations permit is issued for the property. On July 28, 2021 the agreement was amended to deem the date of issuance of the plan of operations permit for these units to be July 15, 2021 with 2,500,000 units issued on July 29, 2021 with each warrant having an exercise price of $0.62. The units were valued at $1,312,956;
Issue 1,250,000 units to each of the two Shareholders of the optionor on or before the first anniversary that the plan of operations permit is actually issued for this property (first anniversary date being January 5, 2024); 2,500,000 units were issued on January 5, 2024 with each warrant having an exercise price of $0.38. The units were valued at $1,041,120;
Issue 1,250,000 units to each of the two Shareholders of the optionor on or before the second anniversary that the plan of operations permit is actually issued for this property (second anniversary date being January 5, 2025); and
Pay US$250,000 to each of the two Shareholders of the optionor on or before the third anniversary that the plan of operations permit is actually issued for this Property (third anniversary date being January 5, 2026) and 90 days after the completion of a preliminary economic assessment on the property.
Upon issuance, each of the units will comprise one common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant, with each full warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company for a period of 36 months from issuance at an exercise price equal to 120% of the 20-day volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the TSX-V on the business day immediately preceding the date of issuance.
The La Plata property will be subject to a 2% NSR and the Company will have the ability to buy down the NSR to 1.5%.
During the year ended July 31, 2023, the Company acquired 100% interest in 8 patented mineral claims within the La Plata mining district in southwest Colorado. The claims are surrounded by, and contiguous with, unpatented mining claims held by the Company within the greater La Plata property claim outline. These interests were acquired by one-time cash payments totaling $83,345 (US$60,000) and the issuance of 275,000 common shares (valued at $68,750).
KENO SILVER PROJECT
The Company's 100% owned flagship Keno Silver project, located in the Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, comprises 171 km2 including the Keno-Lightning, Keno Summit, Gram, Cobalt Hill, Keno-East, Duncan Creek, Sourdough Hill, Formo and Silver Queen properties. The Keno Silver project directly adjoins Hecla Mining's Keno Hill operations which are undergoing final mine commissioning and start-up.
Keno-Lightning Property
The Keno-Lightning property, which includes Homestake, is the largest property within the Keno Silver project and is subject to a 3% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR"). The Company has the option to buy back up to 2% of this NSR. The Company acquired additional mining claims during the year ended July 31, 2022 for consideration of $218,000 in value.
Keno Summit Property
The Company owns 100% of 17 claims and five leases on the Keno Summit property. Nine claims are subject to the same NSR as the Gram property, seven claims and two leases are subject to the same NSR as the Silver Queen property, three leases are subject to the same NSR as the Formo property and one claim is not subject to an NSR.
Gram Property
The Company owns 100% of the Gram property which consists of 42 claims covering approximately 8.7 km2 on the east side of the Keno Hill silver district. The Gram property is subject to a 2% NSR for precious metals and a 1% NSR for base metals and the Company has the option to buy back the full NSR.
Cobalt Hill Property
The Company owns 100% of the Cobalt Hill property covering 4.2 km2 that are contiguous with the eastern end of the Keno-Lightning property in the Keno Hill silver district. Cobalt Hill is subject to a 3% NSR and the Company has the option to buy back up to 1.5% of this NSR.
Keno-East Property
The Company staked additional ground in the Keno-East target area, which covers the eastern and southern extension of the Keno Hill silver district. The Company owns 100% of these claims and are not subject to any NSR.
Duncan Creek Property
The Duncan Creek property was staked by the Company in January 2017 along with other claims totaling approximately 30.2 km2. The Company owns 100% of the Duncan Creek claims and they are not subject to any NSR.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. published this content on 28 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2024 23:20:21 UTC.