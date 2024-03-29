METALLIC MINERALS CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024 AND 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management and have been approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

January 31, July 31, Note 2024 2023 $ $ ASSETS Current Cash 678,379 5,666,316 Gold investment 427,121 - Receivables 4 70,425 42,554 Due from related parties 9b 761,736 856,711 Prepaid expenses and deposits 5 85,484 86,827 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 2,023,145 6,652,408 Non-current Deposits 5 59,486 59,486 Gold investment 6 - 208,014 Exploration and evaluation assets 6 5,646,900 4,474,923 TOTAL ASSETS 7,729,531 11,394,831 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 59,674 582,641 Due to related parties 9b 65,807 63,844 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 125,481 646,485 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 8 44,604,613 43,754,613 Share-based payment reserve 8 4,266,189 3,921,365 Accumulated deficit (41,266,752) (36,927,632) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 7,604,050 10,748,346 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 7,729,531 11,394,831 Nature of Operations and Going Concern - Note 1 Commitment - Note 13 Approved on behalf of the Board: Gregor Hamilton , Director Greg Johnson , Director Page 3 of 20

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended

Six months ended

January 31,

January 31,

Note 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ $ $ $ EXPENSES Consulting 9a 115,382 110,775 233,724 221,871 Exploration expenditures 7,9a 1,012,005 (24,106) 3,579,596 2,077,486 Investor relations and corporate development 101,158 97,098 241,987 190,117 Office and administration 37,479 17,113 96,313 48,961 Professional fees 38,285 12,930 61,151 93,021 Property evaluation 517 - 517 10,622 Share-based payment expense 8e,9a 61,133 92,178 153,704 296,193 Transfer agent, regulatory and filing fees 13,239 15,479 18,975 23,113 Travel and accommodation 3,435 641 36,201 1,113 TOTAL EXPENSES (1,382,633) (322,108) (4,412,168) (2,962,497) Other Items Interest income 12,037 6,994 58,684 17,955 Unrealized gain (loss) on gold investment 6 (3,947) 2,875 14,364 2,875 NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (1,374,543) (312,239) (4,339,120) (2,941,667) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.01) (0.00) (0.03) (0.02) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 167,428,549 150,766,858 167,075,288 150,244,230

Page 4 of 20

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Share-based

Common Share payment Note shares capital reserve Deficit Total number $ $ $ $ Balance, July 31, 2022 148,912,280 37,593,061 3,444,612 (32,628,444) 8,409,229 Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets 275,000 68,750 - - 68,750 Shares issued pursuant to exercise of options 8b 446,154 321,333 (291,333) - 30,000 Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants 8b 1,250,000 382,368 (82,368) - 300,000 Share-based payment expense 8e - - 296,193 - 296,193 Reclassification of expired options 8e - - (190,498) 190,498 - Reclassification of expired warrants 8e - - (228,872) 228,872 - Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - (2,941,667) (2,941,667) Balance, January 31, 2023 150,883,434 38,365,512 2,947,734 (35,150,741) 6,162,505 Private placements, net of issuance costs 15,838,593 5,389,101 791,930 - 6,181,031 Share-based payment expense - - 385,374 - 385,374 Reclassification of expired options - - (203,673) 203,673 - Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - (1,980,564) (1,980,564) Balance, July 31, 2023 166,722,027 43,754,613 3,921,365 (36,927,632) 10,748,346 Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets 2,500,000 850,000 191,120 - 1,041,120 Share-based payment expense 8e - - 153,704 - 153,704 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - (4,339,120) (4,339,120) Balance, January 31, 2024 169,222,027 44,604,613 4,266,189 (41,266,752) 7,604,050

Page 5 of 20

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

January 31,Six months ended

January 31,

Note 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ $ $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss for the period (1,374,543) (312,239) (4,339,120) (2,941,667) Items not involving cash Gold investment 6 105,223 - (204,743) - Unrealized loss (gain) on gold investment 6 3,947 - (14,364) - Share-based payment expense 8e 61,133 92,178 153,704 296,193 (1,204,240) (220,061) (4,404,523) (2,645,474) Net change in non-cash working capital items 10 (941,879) (673,851) (452,557) (1,627,670) Cash used in operating activities (2,146,119) (893,912) (4,857,080) (4,273,144) INVESTING ACTIVITY Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets 6 - (47,907) (130,857) (248,070) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds on exercise of options 8b - - - 30,000 Proceeds on exercise of warrants 8b - - - 300,000 Cash provided by financing activities - - - 330,000 NET CHANGE IN CASH (2,146,119) (941,819) (4,987,937) (4,191,214) Cash, beginning of period 2,824,498 1,322,470 5,666,316 4,571,865 CASH, END OF PERIOD 678,379 380,651 678,379 380,651 Supplemental cash flow information (Note 10)

Page 6 of 20

1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN Metallic Minerals Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated under the laws of British Columbia on May 3, 2007. The Company was registered as an extra-territorial corporation under the Business Corporations Act (Yukon) on July 10, 2009. The Company is involved in activities that include the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's head office is located at 904 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2. The Company is a reporting issuer and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "MMG" and the US OTCQB Exchange under the symbol "MMNGF". These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable to a going concern, which assumes that the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. The ability of the Company to continue as a going concern is dependent on its ability to obtain additional equity financing and achieve profitable operations. The Company has sustained losses from operations and has an ongoing requirement for capital investment to acquire and explore its mineral properties. The Company incurred a net loss of $4,339,120 for the six months ended January 31, 2024 (2023: $2,941,667), and as of that date had an accumulated deficit of $41,266,752 (July 31, 2023: $36,927,632). At January 31, 2024, the Company had a total of $2,023,145 of current assets (July 31, 2023: $6,652,408) and a working capital of $1,897,664 (July 31, 2023: $6,005,923). While the Company has been successful in obtaining the necessary financing to cover its corporate operating costs and advance the development of its projects through the issuance of common shares and the exercise of warrants in the past, there is no assurance it will be able to raise funds in this manner in the future. There remain material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not give effect to adjustments that would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company uses the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2023. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on March 28, 2024. Basis of Consolidation The condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the results or financial information of Metallic Minerals Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries as listed in the following table:

Name

Country of IncorporationFunctional currency

Metallic Minerals Corp. 536386 Yukon Inc. 1219166 B.C. Ltd. Metallic Minerals USA Inc.

Canada Canada Canada USACAD CAD CAD CADA subsidiary is an entity in which the Company has control, where control requires exposure or rights to variable returns and the ability to affect those returns through power over the investee. The results of each subsidiary will continue to be included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company until the date that the Company's control over the subsidiary ceases. All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated upon consolidation.

3. USE OF ESTIMATES, ASSUMPTIONS AND JUDGMENTS

In preparing these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2023.

4. RECEIVABLES

The receivables balance as at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023 is comprised of the following:

5. January 31, July 31, 2024 2023 $ $ GST receivable 69,625 41,754 Other 800 800 70,425 42,554 PREPAID EXPENSES AND DEPOSITS

The prepaid expenses and deposits balance as at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023 is comprised of the following:

January 31, July 31, 2024 2023 $ $ Prepaid expenses 63,724 65,067 Deposits 81,246 81,246 144,970 146,313 Less: non-current portion (59,486) (59,486) 85,484 86,827

As at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023, prepaid expenses included various prepaid amounts for filing fees, advertising, memberships and subscriptions, corporate development, conferences, insurance and legal retainers.

The Company engaged ALS Goldspot (formerly GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. and EarthLabs Inc), an arm's length party, to assist in the Company's exploration programs by utilizing its proprietary technology including artificial intelligence. A payment of $280,000 was made upon engagement and to date invoices of $263,240 have been drawn down on the advance.

As at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023, there are deposits of $33,750 in relation to the Company's exploration programs and a deposit of $30,736 has been made in relation to a corporate credit card.

6. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS

A summary of the changes in exploration and evaluation acquisition costs is presented below:

Keno Klondike McKay

La Plata Silver Gold Hill Project Project Project Project Total $ $ $ $ $ Balance, July 31, 2023 2,587,519 1,053,659 805,855 27,890 4,474,923 Licensing and maintenance 130,857 - - - 130,857 Units issued 1,041,120 - - - 1,041,120 Balance, January 31, 2024 3,759,496 1,053,659 805,855 27,890 5,646,900 LA PLATA PROJECT

Pursuant to an option agreement dated September 10, 2019, as amended, the Company acquired an option to acquire a 100% interest in the La Plata copper-silver-gold-PGE property in southwest Colorado from two arms-length vendors. The road accessible La Plata property, which is approximately 10 km northeast of the town of Mancos, Colorado, covers approximately 44 km2 in the historic high-grade La Plata mining district.

In order to earn the 100% interest in the La Plata property, the Company has the following commitments:

 Issue 1,250,000 units to each of the two Shareholders of the optionor within 10 days of receipt of final Exchange approval of the Option Agreement. 2,500,000 units were issued on September 26, 2019 with each warrant having an exercise price of $0.24. The units were valued at $582,368;

 Issue 1,250,000 units to each of the two Shareholders of the optionor 30 days after a plan of operations permit is issued for the property. On July 28, 2021 the agreement was amended to deem the date of issuance of the plan of operations permit for these units to be July 15, 2021 with 2,500,000 units issued on July 29, 2021 with each warrant having an exercise price of $0.62. The units were valued at $1,312,956;

 Issue 1,250,000 units to each of the two Shareholders of the optionor on or before the first anniversary that the plan of operations permit is actually issued for this property (first anniversary date being January 5, 2024); 2,500,000 units were issued on January 5, 2024 with each warrant having an exercise price of $0.38. The units were valued at $1,041,120;

 Issue 1,250,000 units to each of the two Shareholders of the optionor on or before the second anniversary that the plan of operations permit is actually issued for this property (second anniversary date being January 5, 2025); and

 Pay US$250,000 to each of the two Shareholders of the optionor on or before the third anniversary that the plan of operations permit is actually issued for this Property (third anniversary date being January 5, 2026) and 90 days after the completion of a preliminary economic assessment on the property.

Upon issuance, each of the units will comprise one common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant, with each full warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company for a period of 36 months from issuance at an exercise price equal to 120% of the 20-day volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the TSX-V on the business day immediately preceding the date of issuance.

The La Plata property will be subject to a 2% NSR and the Company will have the ability to buy down the NSR to 1.5%.

During the year ended July 31, 2023, the Company acquired 100% interest in 8 patented mineral claims within the La Plata mining district in southwest Colorado. The claims are surrounded by, and contiguous with, unpatented mining claims held by the Company within the greater La Plata property claim outline. These interests were acquired by one-time cash payments totaling $83,345 (US$60,000) and the issuance of 275,000 common shares (valued at $68,750).

KENO SILVER PROJECT

The Company's 100% owned flagship Keno Silver project, located in the Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, comprises 171 km2 including the Keno-Lightning, Keno Summit, Gram, Cobalt Hill, Keno-East, Duncan Creek, Sourdough Hill, Formo and Silver Queen properties. The Keno Silver project directly adjoins Hecla Mining's Keno Hill operations which are undergoing final mine commissioning and start-up.

Keno-Lightning Property

The Keno-Lightning property, which includes Homestake, is the largest property within the Keno Silver project and is subject to a 3% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR"). The Company has the option to buy back up to 2% of this NSR. The Company acquired additional mining claims during the year ended July 31, 2022 for consideration of $218,000 in value.

Keno Summit Property

The Company owns 100% of 17 claims and five leases on the Keno Summit property. Nine claims are subject to the same NSR as the Gram property, seven claims and two leases are subject to the same NSR as the Silver Queen property, three leases are subject to the same NSR as the Formo property and one claim is not subject to an NSR.

Gram Property

The Company owns 100% of the Gram property which consists of 42 claims covering approximately 8.7 km2 on the east side of the Keno Hill silver district. The Gram property is subject to a 2% NSR for precious metals and a 1% NSR for base metals and the Company has the option to buy back the full NSR.

Cobalt Hill Property

The Company owns 100% of the Cobalt Hill property covering 4.2 km2 that are contiguous with the eastern end of the Keno-Lightning property in the Keno Hill silver district. Cobalt Hill is subject to a 3% NSR and the Company has the option to buy back up to 1.5% of this NSR.

Keno-East Property

The Company staked additional ground in the Keno-East target area, which covers the eastern and southern extension of the Keno Hill silver district. The Company owns 100% of these claims and are not subject to any NSR.

Duncan Creek Property

The Duncan Creek property was staked by the Company in January 2017 along with other claims totaling approximately 30.2 km2. The Company owns 100% of the Duncan Creek claims and they are not subject to any NSR.