METALLIC MINERALS CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024 AND 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management and have been approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

January 31,

July 31,

Note

2024

2023

$

$

ASSETS

Current

Cash

678,379

5,666,316

Gold investment

427,121

-

Receivables

4

70,425

42,554

Due from related parties

9b

761,736

856,711

Prepaid expenses and deposits

5

85,484

86,827

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

2,023,145

6,652,408

Non-current

Deposits

5

59,486

59,486

Gold investment

6

-

208,014

Exploration and evaluation assets

6

5,646,900

4,474,923

TOTAL ASSETS

7,729,531

11,394,831

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

59,674

582,641

Due to related parties

9b

65,807

63,844

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

125,481

646,485

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

8

44,604,613

43,754,613

Share-based payment reserve

8

4,266,189

3,921,365

Accumulated deficit

(41,266,752)

(36,927,632)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

7,604,050

10,748,346

TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

7,729,531

11,394,831

Nature of Operations and Going Concern - Note 1

Commitment - Note 13

Approved on behalf of the Board:

Gregor Hamilton , Director

Greg Johnson , Director

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended

Six months ended

January 31,

January 31,

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

$

$

$

$

EXPENSES

Consulting

9a

115,382

110,775

233,724

221,871

Exploration expenditures

7,9a

1,012,005

(24,106)

3,579,596

2,077,486

Investor relations and corporate development

101,158

97,098

241,987

190,117

Office and administration

37,479

17,113

96,313

48,961

Professional fees

38,285

12,930

61,151

93,021

Property evaluation

517

-

517

10,622

Share-based payment expense

8e,9a

61,133

92,178

153,704

296,193

Transfer agent, regulatory and filing fees

13,239

15,479

18,975

23,113

Travel and accommodation

3,435

641

36,201

1,113

TOTAL EXPENSES

(1,382,633)

(322,108)

(4,412,168)

(2,962,497)

Other Items

Interest income

12,037

6,994

58,684

17,955

Unrealized gain (loss) on gold investment

6

(3,947)

2,875

14,364

2,875

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR

THE PERIOD

(1,374,543)

(312,239)

(4,339,120)

(2,941,667)

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.03)

(0.02)

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding

167,428,549

150,766,858

167,075,288

150,244,230

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Share-based

Common

Share

payment

Note

shares

capital

reserve

Deficit

Total

number

$

$

$

$

Balance, July 31, 2022

148,912,280

37,593,061

3,444,612

(32,628,444)

8,409,229

Shares issued for exploration and evaluation

assets

275,000

68,750

-

-

68,750

Shares issued pursuant to exercise of options

8b

446,154

321,333

(291,333)

-

30,000

Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants

8b

1,250,000

382,368

(82,368)

-

300,000

Share-based payment expense

8e

-

-

296,193

-

296,193

Reclassification of expired options

8e

-

-

(190,498)

190,498

-

Reclassification of expired warrants

8e

-

-

(228,872)

228,872

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,941,667)

(2,941,667)

Balance, January 31, 2023

150,883,434

38,365,512

2,947,734

(35,150,741)

6,162,505

Private placements, net of issuance costs

15,838,593

5,389,101

791,930

-

6,181,031

Share-based payment expense

-

-

385,374

-

385,374

Reclassification of expired options

-

-

(203,673)

203,673

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,980,564)

(1,980,564)

Balance, July 31, 2023

166,722,027

43,754,613

3,921,365

(36,927,632)

10,748,346

Shares issued for exploration and evaluation

assets

2,500,000

850,000

191,120

-

1,041,120

Share-based payment expense

8e

-

-

153,704

-

153,704

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(4,339,120)

(4,339,120)

Balance, January 31, 2024

169,222,027

44,604,613

4,266,189

(41,266,752)

7,604,050

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

January 31,Six months ended

January 31,

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

$

$

$

$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss for the period

(1,374,543)

(312,239)

(4,339,120)

(2,941,667)

Items not involving cash

Gold investment

6

105,223

-

(204,743)

-

Unrealized loss (gain) on gold investment

6

3,947

-

(14,364)

-

Share-based payment expense

8e

61,133

92,178

153,704

296,193

(1,204,240)

(220,061)

(4,404,523)

(2,645,474)

Net change in non-cash working capital items

10

(941,879)

(673,851)

(452,557)

(1,627,670)

Cash used in operating activities

(2,146,119)

(893,912)

(4,857,080)

(4,273,144)

INVESTING ACTIVITY

Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets

6

-

(47,907)

(130,857)

(248,070)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds on exercise of options

8b

-

-

-

30,000

Proceeds on exercise of warrants

8b

-

-

-

300,000

Cash provided by financing activities

-

-

-

330,000

NET CHANGE IN CASH

(2,146,119)

(941,819)

(4,987,937)

(4,191,214)

Cash, beginning of period

2,824,498

1,322,470

5,666,316

4,571,865

CASH, END OF PERIOD

678,379

380,651

678,379

380,651

Supplemental cash flow information (Note 10)

  • 1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN

    Metallic Minerals Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated under the laws of British Columbia on May 3, 2007. The Company was registered as an extra-territorial corporation under the Business Corporations Act (Yukon) on July 10, 2009. The Company is involved in activities that include the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's head office is located at 904 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2. The Company is a reporting issuer and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "MMG" and the US OTCQB Exchange under the symbol "MMNGF".

    These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable to a going concern, which assumes that the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. The ability of the Company to continue as a going concern is dependent on its ability to obtain additional equity financing and achieve profitable operations. The Company has sustained losses from operations and has an ongoing requirement for capital investment to acquire and explore its mineral properties.

    The Company incurred a net loss of $4,339,120 for the six months ended January 31, 2024 (2023: $2,941,667), and as of that date had an accumulated deficit of $41,266,752 (July 31, 2023: $36,927,632). At January 31, 2024, the Company had a total of $2,023,145 of current assets (July 31, 2023: $6,652,408) and a working capital of $1,897,664 (July 31, 2023: $6,005,923).

    While the Company has been successful in obtaining the necessary financing to cover its corporate operating costs and advance the development of its projects through the issuance of common shares and the exercise of warrants in the past, there is no assurance it will be able to raise funds in this manner in the future. There remain material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not give effect to adjustments that would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.

  • 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

    The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

    The Company uses the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2023.

    These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on March 28, 2024.

    Basis of Consolidation

    The condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the results or financial information of Metallic Minerals Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries as listed in the following table:

Name

Country of IncorporationFunctional currency

Metallic Minerals Corp. 536386 Yukon Inc. 1219166 B.C. Ltd. Metallic Minerals USA Inc.

Canada Canada Canada USACAD CAD CAD CADA subsidiary is an entity in which the Company has control, where control requires exposure or rights to variable returns and the ability to affect those returns through power over the investee. The results of each subsidiary will continue to be included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company until the date that the Company's control over the subsidiary ceases. All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated upon consolidation.

3. USE OF ESTIMATES, ASSUMPTIONS AND JUDGMENTS

In preparing these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2023.

4. RECEIVABLES

The receivables balance as at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023 is comprised of the following:

5.

January 31,

July 31,

2024

2023

$

$

GST receivable

69,625

41,754

Other

800

800

70,425

42,554

PREPAID EXPENSES AND DEPOSITS

The prepaid expenses and deposits balance as at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023 is comprised of the following:

January 31,

July 31,

2024

2023

$

$

Prepaid expenses

63,724

65,067

Deposits

81,246

81,246

144,970

146,313

Less: non-current portion

(59,486)

(59,486)

85,484

86,827

As at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023, prepaid expenses included various prepaid amounts for filing fees, advertising, memberships and subscriptions, corporate development, conferences, insurance and legal retainers.

The Company engaged ALS Goldspot (formerly GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. and EarthLabs Inc), an arm's length party, to assist in the Company's exploration programs by utilizing its proprietary technology including artificial intelligence. A payment of $280,000 was made upon engagement and to date invoices of $263,240 have been drawn down on the advance.

As at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023, there are deposits of $33,750 in relation to the Company's exploration programs and a deposit of $30,736 has been made in relation to a corporate credit card.

6. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS

A summary of the changes in exploration and evaluation acquisition costs is presented below:

Keno Klondike McKay

La Plata

Silver

Gold

Hill

Project

Project

Project

Project

Total

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, July 31, 2023

2,587,519

1,053,659

805,855

27,890

4,474,923

Licensing and maintenance

130,857

-

-

-

130,857

Units issued

1,041,120

-

-

-

1,041,120

Balance, January 31, 2024

3,759,496

1,053,659

805,855

27,890

5,646,900

LA PLATA PROJECT

Pursuant to an option agreement dated September 10, 2019, as amended, the Company acquired an option to acquire a 100% interest in the La Plata copper-silver-gold-PGE property in southwest Colorado from two arms-length vendors. The road accessible La Plata property, which is approximately 10 km northeast of the town of Mancos, Colorado, covers approximately 44 km2 in the historic high-grade La Plata mining district.

In order to earn the 100% interest in the La Plata property, the Company has the following commitments:

  • Issue 1,250,000 units to each of the two Shareholders of the optionor within 10 days of receipt of final Exchange approval of the Option Agreement. 2,500,000 units were issued on September 26, 2019 with each warrant having an exercise price of $0.24. The units were valued at $582,368;

  • Issue 1,250,000 units to each of the two Shareholders of the optionor 30 days after a plan of operations permit is issued for the property. On July 28, 2021 the agreement was amended to deem the date of issuance of the plan of operations permit for these units to be July 15, 2021 with 2,500,000 units issued on July 29, 2021 with each warrant having an exercise price of $0.62. The units were valued at $1,312,956;

  • Issue 1,250,000 units to each of the two Shareholders of the optionor on or before the first anniversary that the plan of operations permit is actually issued for this property (first anniversary date being January 5, 2024); 2,500,000 units were issued on January 5, 2024 with each warrant having an exercise price of $0.38. The units were valued at $1,041,120;

  • Issue 1,250,000 units to each of the two Shareholders of the optionor on or before the second anniversary that the plan of operations permit is actually issued for this property (second anniversary date being January 5, 2025); and

  • Pay US$250,000 to each of the two Shareholders of the optionor on or before the third anniversary that the plan of operations permit is actually issued for this Property (third anniversary date being January 5, 2026) and 90 days after the completion of a preliminary economic assessment on the property.

Upon issuance, each of the units will comprise one common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant, with each full warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company for a period of 36 months from issuance at an exercise price equal to 120% of the 20-day volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the TSX-V on the business day immediately preceding the date of issuance.

The La Plata property will be subject to a 2% NSR and the Company will have the ability to buy down the NSR to 1.5%.

During the year ended July 31, 2023, the Company acquired 100% interest in 8 patented mineral claims within the La Plata mining district in southwest Colorado. The claims are surrounded by, and contiguous with, unpatented mining claims held by the Company within the greater La Plata property claim outline. These interests were acquired by one-time cash payments totaling $83,345 (US$60,000) and the issuance of 275,000 common shares (valued at $68,750).

KENO SILVER PROJECT

The Company's 100% owned flagship Keno Silver project, located in the Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, comprises 171 km2 including the Keno-Lightning, Keno Summit, Gram, Cobalt Hill, Keno-East, Duncan Creek, Sourdough Hill, Formo and Silver Queen properties. The Keno Silver project directly adjoins Hecla Mining's Keno Hill operations which are undergoing final mine commissioning and start-up.

Keno-Lightning Property

The Keno-Lightning property, which includes Homestake, is the largest property within the Keno Silver project and is subject to a 3% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR"). The Company has the option to buy back up to 2% of this NSR. The Company acquired additional mining claims during the year ended July 31, 2022 for consideration of $218,000 in value.

Keno Summit Property

The Company owns 100% of 17 claims and five leases on the Keno Summit property. Nine claims are subject to the same NSR as the Gram property, seven claims and two leases are subject to the same NSR as the Silver Queen property, three leases are subject to the same NSR as the Formo property and one claim is not subject to an NSR.

Gram Property

The Company owns 100% of the Gram property which consists of 42 claims covering approximately 8.7 km2 on the east side of the Keno Hill silver district. The Gram property is subject to a 2% NSR for precious metals and a 1% NSR for base metals and the Company has the option to buy back the full NSR.

Cobalt Hill Property

The Company owns 100% of the Cobalt Hill property covering 4.2 km2 that are contiguous with the eastern end of the Keno-Lightning property in the Keno Hill silver district. Cobalt Hill is subject to a 3% NSR and the Company has the option to buy back up to 1.5% of this NSR.

Keno-East Property

The Company staked additional ground in the Keno-East target area, which covers the eastern and southern extension of the Keno Hill silver district. The Company owns 100% of these claims and are not subject to any NSR.

Duncan Creek Property

The Duncan Creek property was staked by the Company in January 2017 along with other claims totaling approximately 30.2 km2. The Company owns 100% of the Duncan Creek claims and they are not subject to any NSR.

