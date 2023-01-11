Advanced search
Stingray to Release its Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023

01/11/2023 | 07:00am EST
MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after the markets close. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the next day, February 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Details of the Conference Call

Via the internet at www.stingray.com

Via telephone: (+1) 888-886-7786 or (+1) 416-764-8658

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, March 8, 2023, by dialing (+1) 877-674-7070 or (+1) 416-764-8692 and entering passcode 967113.

About Stingray 

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 20,000 major retail locations. Stingray has over 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com

Contact information:

Mathieu Peloquin
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray Group Inc.
(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362
mpeloquin@stingray.com


