Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Stitch Fix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFIX   US8608971078

STITCH FIX, INC.

(SFIX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
5.540 USD   +6.54%
05:46aCLASS ACTION ALERT : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Stitch Fix Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 25, 2022
PR
08/23Stitch Fix Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
08/15Barclays Adjusts Stitch Fix Price Target to $7 From $8, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Stitch Fix Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 25, 2022

09/12/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Stitch Fix, Inc. ("Stitch Fix") (NASDAQ: SFIX) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of purchasers of Stitch Fix Class A common stock between December 8, 2020, and March 8, 2022, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Stitch Fix, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-class-action-submission-form?prid=31524&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the filed complaint, Stitch Fix made numerous false and misleading statements to investors concerning the synergy between the Company's Fix and Freestyle programs, and repeatedly denied claims that the Freestyle program could cannibalize the Company's legacy Fix business. Specifically, Stitch Fix repeatedly assured investors that the Company's Freestyle business was "an additive experience" and "complementary" to the Fix business, that "the combination of those two things will allow us to address many more types of clients," and that "we see solid growth in both sides of the business." In truth, Stitch Fix concealed that these programs were not complementary or additive. Stitch Fix knew that the Freestyle program would be much preferred to the Company's original Fix model and that the Freestyle program would inevitably cannibalize the Company's legacy Fix business.

DEADLINE: October 25, 2022

Aggrieved Stitch Fix investors only have until October 25, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-stitch-fix-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-october-25-2022-301621459.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about STITCH FIX, INC.
05:46aCLASS ACTION ALERT : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Stitch Fix Investors of a Lead..
PR
08/23Stitch Fix Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release..
AQ
08/15Barclays Adjusts Stitch Fix Price Target to $7 From $8, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
07/28MKM Partners Assumes Stitch Fix at Neutral with $6 Price Target
MT
07/21KeyBanc Analyst Assumes Coverage of Stitch Fix With Sector Weight Rating
MT
07/19Factbox-Spotlight shines on battling lawyers in Twitter-Elon Musk dispute
RE
07/18Stitch Fix Announces New Employee Inducement Grants
AQ
07/13SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Hanging On For Wednesday Advance
MT
07/13SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
07/13Stitch Fix Director Purchases 1 Million Shares; Shares Surge Midday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STITCH FIX, INC.
More recommendations