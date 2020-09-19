Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Stitch Fix, Inc.    SFIX

STITCH FIX, INC.

(SFIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

How a Styling Executive Fashioned His Path to the Top

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/19/2020 | 12:16am EDT

By Joann S. Lublin

Mike Smith wears enough hats at Stitch Fix Inc. that he considers himself "a master of many trades." No wonder.

Earlier this year, the president and chief operating officer of the online personal styling service became its interim chief financial officer for the second time. Mr. Smith had steered Stitch Fix twice while Chief Executive Katrina Lake took maternity leaves. He also led its move into men's clothing and accessories.

"I have managed every part of the business," the 50-year-old executive notes.

It is unclear whether his expertise as a corporate utility player will propel him to a corner office -- and fulfill an adolescent dream. He recognizes that the road to the top rarely runs straight, however. "I am very happy with my current roles," Mr. Smith says. Personal advisers have urged him to develop his career patiently.

Ms. Lake hired Mr. Smith from Walmart Inc. to be second in command of Stitch Fix in 2012. Her startup then employed only five people.

Stitch Fix soon turned profitable and went public in 2017. Its "try before you buy" personalized styling model generated revenue of nearly $1.6 billion during the year ended in August 2019. Customers pay a styling fee and can choose recurring box deliveries or a one-time box order. Stitch Fix recently added a la carte ordering for existing U.S. clients.

The pandemic initially hurt the company. A net loss of nearly $34 million during the third fiscal quarter ended May 2 was driven by weak sales and coronavirus-related expenses. In June, Stitch Fix said it expected to return to growth during the fourth quarter; those results get released Tuesday. With more Americans shopping online, Mr. Smith predicts, "we're in a very good position to accelerate the business."

He spent most of his childhood in suburban Annandale, Va. Inspired by an accounting summer internship, Mr. Smith decided at age 16 that he wanted to be a public company CEO. The high-school student drafted a multidecade plan to reach the corner office.

His plan required solid consulting experience and a graduate degree. He joined Andersen Consulting after completing a degree in interdisciplinary studies from University of Virginia.

He left that management consulting firm in 1996 to obtain an M.B.A. at the University of California at Berkeley. He next worked for Morgan Stanley and two software startups. Walmart chose him for a middle management role in its U.S. e-commerce business in 2003.

Flourishing in operations. Mr. Smith advanced into senior management of that business and was named COO in 2010. Walmart strongly hinted that he would lead the unit "at some point," he says. A Walmart spokesman declined to comment.

He nevertheless left the retail giant for tiny Stitch Fix because "I wanted to go build something from the ground up," Mr. Smith explains. Trusted mentors supported his risky switch. "These folks have lots of wisdom," he adds.

Here are four of Mr. Smith's most valued advisers:

Carter Cast

Clinical professor of entrepreneurship at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management

Mr. Smith met Mr. Cast, an executive at Walmart's U.S. e-commerce unit, before accepting an offer to work for the retailer. "He was very honest about the good, bad and tough parts about the job."

Mr. Cast was equally frank about discouraging Mr. Smith's pursuit of fast promotions. "Carter thought I was being impatient and wasn't focused on the (learning) journey." Mr. Smith says he tried harder to excel in his present position because such competency "gives you confidence to do the next job really well."

Mr. Cast also recommended that his mentee broaden his skills through lateral transfers into fresh areas. That is why, for instance, the Stitch Fix COO agreed to become general manager of men's gear in 2016.

Raul Vazquez

CEO of Oportun Financial Corp.

Mr. Vazquez is another Walmart leader who guided Mr. Smith without pulling his punches.

One such encounter occurred when Mr. Smith oversaw customer service at his unit. Both men visited a Mississippi call center to discipline a manager for treating staffers disrespectfully. Afterward, Mr. Vazquez chided his protégé because he didn't sit in a way that would have signaled his serious intent -- and persuaded the errant manager to behave differently.

Mr. Smith initially thought the posture critique "was nitpicky," he says. But "I learned very quickly it is not silly." Body language, attire and office setting count "when you are giving tough feedback," he points out.

The advice from Mr. Vazquez, now the head of Oportun Financial Corp., a community development financial institution, again rang true when the pandemic broadly hit the U.S. this March. The stock market and Stitch Fix's share price sank.

Mr. Smith conducted a live, companywide meeting via Zoom for the first time following "a particularly difficult (and) very unprecedented week, " he recalls. During the March 12 session, he says he made sure he sat straight and maintained strong eye contact with the video camera. He chose to wear his usual work garb of a Stitch Fix button-down shirt and jeans because he thought the outfit would convey normalcy.

The executive chose his words carefully, too; he reminded colleagues of the company's resiliency.

Katrina Lake

CEO of Stitch Fix Inc.

Ms. Lake admires how Mr. Smith gives credit to his team. But the CEO says she occasionally urges him to tout the "incredible impact he has had" on Stitch Fix.

Mr. Smith adds that Ms. Lake previously suggested that he be more assertive during Stitch Fix board meetings by taking a seat alongside directors at the boardroom table. He accepted the idea.

Heeding her counsel, Mr. Smith recalls that he recently alerted Stitch Fix's board to how he and his team attracted more investors. Yet taking credit remains a tough task for the executive, who says he believes in valuing his employees more than himself. "You get way more mileage and have people who will run through walls for you," he observes. "We are all a work in progress, trying to get better every day."

Ken Coleman

Chairman of EIS Group Inc. and a special adviser for Andreessen Horowitz

Several years ago, a mutual acquaintance introduced Mr. Smith to Ken Coleman, a Silicon Valley veteran. Mr. Smith ended their initial networking session by asking his fellow Black executive how he might return the favor.

"Be successful and hire, mentor and sponsor those people of color that come behind you," Mr. Coleman proposed.

The suggestion bolstered Mr. Smith's commitment to recruit and coach diverse staffers for Stitch Fix. He hired a Black marketing manager to run its warehouses, for example. He helped the newcomer adjust to his first operational role -- and remains his internal advocate today.

Write to Joann S. Lublin at joann.lublin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MANAGEMENT CONSULTING GROUP PLC -30.09% 0.23 End-of-day quote.-86.67%
MCCORMICK & COMPANY -1.44% 189.96 Delayed Quote.11.92%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.34% 50.08 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION -2.56% 48.69 Delayed Quote.-32.06%
STITCH FIX, INC. 0.25% 28.36 Delayed Quote.10.52%
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC. -0.27% 47.7 Delayed Quote.-21.78%
WALMART INC. -1.02% 135.29 Delayed Quote.13.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STITCH FIX, INC.
12:16aHow a Styling Executive Fashioned His Path to the Top
DJ
09/17STITCH FIX, INC. : annual earnings release
09/11STITCH FIX : to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Future of Technology Seri..
AQ
09/11Stitch Fix to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Future of Technology Se..
GL
09/04Marathon Petroleum to represent refinery owners in 2022 USW contract talks -o..
RE
08/18Stitch Fix Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Earnin..
GL
07/21BELLWETHER COFFEE : Announces Executive Team Growth Amid Q2 Success
PR
06/11Stitch Fix to Present at the Wells Fargo “Bricks to Clicks” Digit..
GL
06/10Coronavirus Continues to Weigh on U.S. Consumer Prices
DJ
06/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 683 M - -
Net income 2020 -39,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -73,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 909 M 2 909 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart STITCH FIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stitch Fix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STITCH FIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 28,06 $
Last Close Price 28,36 $
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Katrina Lake Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mike C. Smith Co-President, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Elizabeth Spaulding Co-President
Cathy Polinsky Chief Technology Officer
Bill J. Gurley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STITCH FIX, INC.10.52%2 902
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED30.00%745 998
MEITUAN DIANPING137.10%182 669
SHOPIFY INC.119.02%105 983
PINDUODUO INC.114.23%97 032
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.71.37%48 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group