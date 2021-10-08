Stitch Fix : launches first Elevate collection Posted by Stitch Fix

Log in
    SFIX   US8608971078

STITCH FIX, INC.

(SFIX)
Stitch Fix : launches first Elevate collection

10/08/2021 | 09:12am EDT
In 2020 we launched Elevate, our grant and mentorship program designed to promote a more diverse retail landscape and accelerate change within our own vendor base by supporting the next wave of entrepreneurs of color. Today, we are excited to announce the launch of their collections on Stitch Fix.

The Elevate collection features six Black-owned women's and men's apparel and accessories brands including Diarrablu, Busayo, Kahmune, Marcus Alexander, Sarep + Rose, and Chloe Kristyn. Each of these entrepreneurs received a $25,000 cash grant to grow their businesses, along with eight months of advisory support from leadership across Stitch Fix, where they were able to tap into our extensive data science resources to design and perfect existing offerings and debut exclusive items only available on Stitch Fix Freestyle. The collection features designs ranging in price from $125-$495.

"We are committed to accelerating change within the apparel industry and our own vendor base and we couldn't be more excited to launch the first collection of our Elevate grant and mentorship program," says Loretta Choy, GM, Stitch Fix Women's. "This launch is one part of our broader social impact vision to create a more sustainable and equitable world. We are excited to support the next generation of entrepreneurs of color in fashion and share their stories and incredible talents with our community."

We are honored to partner with Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) and its Founder and CEO, Brandice Daniel, for the launch of Elevate. The organization supports emerging talent and provides a platform for designers of color. HFR worked with us throughout all phases of the process to provide holistic feedback on the program's framework and help optimize success for grantees.

We are now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Elevate grant and mentorship program. Applications will close on October 31, 2021. Click hereto learn more and apply now.

To shop this year's Elevate collection visit stitchfix.com/shop-elevate.

Stitch Fix Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 13:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
