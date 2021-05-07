Stitch Fix : May 7, 2021 Stitch Fix turns two in the U.K.! Posted by Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix in the U.K. turns two over the weekend (May 8 to be exact) - two years of helping men and women in the U.K. find what they love. In just two short years Stitch Fix U.K. has thrived, and we have so much to celebrate. Here's a look back at the many things the U.K. team has been able to accomplish, and how Stitch Fix as a global company has been able to grow because of the hard work of our teams based there.

How It Started

On May 8, 2019, Stitch Fix U.K. launched in a small London-based office with a team of about 50 corporate employees, buyers and merchandisers, CX agents and stylists, and around 50 brand partners.

Our U.K. launch was accompanied by Stitch Fix's first branded lifestyle podcast, called Wear It's At, which was hosted by English television and music personality Alesha Dixon. Wear It's At drove awareness for our brand in the U.K. with episodes covered by the English media including Yahoo!, Hello!, and the Evening Standard. Season One of Wear It's Atcelebrated midi-life milestones; female friendships, self-love and self-loathing, 'adulting', love and lust, and in the season finale, Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake joined Alesha to discuss being a boss, the gender pay gap, and imposter syndrome. It's still available for listening on Apple Podcasts, or wherever else you prefer to listen.

How It's Going

In October 2019, just five months after our original launch, we launched our six exclusive brands: 01 Algo, A Frame, Fairlane & Sons, Editor's Cut, Mauvette and &et., with a beautiful garden party at Petersham Nurseries in Central London, which was attended by 35 press and influencer attendees.

At launch, we only had U.S. Style Shuffle data but today, we have more than 100 million unique U.K. data points, which help to shine a light on the style preferences of the nation, thus allowing us to better understand our U.K. customers. In July 2020, as a celebration of these unique findings, we launched our County Capsulescampaign - a fully integrated, multi-channel campaign that brought these insights to life and proved that Stitch Fix 'gets' U.K. fashion.

Over the past two years, the U.K. team has played an integral role in the growth of Stitch Fix innovations. Not only were Live Styling and Fix Preview first tested in the U.K., but Fix Preview officially scaled to 100% of British customers in February 2021. Additionally, the Styling Ambassador program was born in the U.K. and this was our very first attempt at leveraging our expert Stylists as influencers and content creators!

The U.K. has also been able to test into many new marketing channels, such as out-of-home advertising - including tube adverts - affiliate marketing programs, paid social, organic social as well as many new innovations within customer relationship management. Testing into these channels has been hugely rewarding and again, allows us to better understand customer behaviors and the ways in which new and existing customers choose to engage with Stitch Fix. The flexibility and nimble nature of the U.K. team has allowed for so much testing and learning into new technologies and this has truly made a global impact on our business.

In April 2021, after a year of U.K. lockdowns, the U.K. teams delved into data to explore how the pandemic altered our workwear wardrobes. Alongside a nationwide survey of 1,500 people, it was clear that there was a monumental change in our wardrobes, with a preference for more comfortable clothing, above all else. In true Stitch Fix fashion, the U.K. merchandising team was incredibly agile and managed to adjust the U.K. product assortment to suit this change in customer mindset.

In order to explore these findings further, we partnered with emerging British fashion designer,Phoebe English, to re-imagine the post-pandemic work suit- taking inspiration from the data, as well as internal insights gleaned from our trend tool. This collaboration presented Stitch Fix to a new audience - such as the readers of menswear title, GQ- increased brand awareness and again, demonstrated the wealth of U.K. data.

Today

Today, after surviving not only Brexit but the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic as well, there are almost 300 employees, including 200 stylists on the U.K. team. From the humble beginnings of 50 brand partners, Stitch Fix U.K. now carries over 140 market brands, including a mix of the British high street, such as Whistles and French Connection, as well as European boutique labels such as Baum Und Pferdgarten and Fabienne Chapot. The U.K. product offering also includes popular American brands such as Liverpool Los Angeles and Michael Kors. The U.K. now stocks Petites in womenswear and offers customers an evergreen assortment of versatile products from The Wardrobe Classics collection. This broad assortment of brands and products has allowed us to reach a wide variety of U.K. customers and as such, since launch, we've increased our items kept per order by 47% and average order values by 61%.

Our U.K. Instagram has grown substantially, from 200+ followers at launch - most of whom were likely to be the first employees with friends and family - to more than 55K in less than two years!

We are incredibly proud of our U.K. team and want to commend them on two years of 'Stitch Fix Grit' but most importantly, we are very excited for the years ahead, transforming the way even more global clients find what they love. As we said in February, when Stitch Fix U.S. turned TEN, you can expect to see even more ways to engage and interact with Stitch Fix and your Stylist in the coming years. There will be even more styles, trends, and occasions to shop with us and you can count on us to continue pushing ourselves and the industry forward on issues of diversity, equity, and sustainability.