  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Stitch Fix, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SFIX   US8608971078

STITCH FIX, INC.

(SFIX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:41 2022-06-09 pm EDT
8.005 USD   -7.88%
Stitch Fix to cut workforce by 15% of salaried roles

06/09/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
(Reuters) - Stitch Fix Inc said on Thursday it is reducing its workforce by around 15% of salaried positions, as the online personalized styling service firm aims to return to profitability.

Decades-high inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine have pressured Corporate America to consider laying off people or put a freeze on hiring.

The layoff at Stitch Fix accounts for nearly 4% of the roles, or around 330 positions in total, with most of them in its non-technology corporate and styling leadership roles, Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Spaulding said.

"(The decision) was one we needed to make to position ourselves for profitable growth ... There will be tough choices along the way, and this is one of those," Spaulding wrote in a message to Stitch Fix employees.

Shares in Stitch Fix were down nearly 11% in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on STITCH FIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 087 M - -
Net income 2022 -150 M - -
Net cash 2022 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 942 M 942 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 11 260
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart STITCH FIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stitch Fix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STITCH FIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 8,69 $
Average target price 11,33 $
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elizabeth Spaulding President
Dan Jedda Chief Financial Officer
Katrina Lake Executive Chairman
Sachin Dhawan Chief Technology Officer
Minesh Shah Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STITCH FIX, INC.-54.07%942
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED0.70%319 984
MEITUAN INC.-7.63%164 068
PINDUODUO INC.11.41%82 122
SHOPIFY INC.-71.58%49 381
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-38.84%41 543