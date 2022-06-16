Log in
    SGL   INE353H01010

STL GLOBAL LIMITED

(SGL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:20 2022-06-16 am EDT
25.45 INR   +4.52%
05:13aSTL GLOBAL : Reply to Clarification Sought- Financial Results
PU
05/28STL Global Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/28STL Global Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
News 
Most relevantAll News

STL Global : Reply to Clarification Sought- Financial Results

06/16/2022 | 05:13am EDT
STL GLOBAL LIMITED

CIN: L51909DL1997PLC088667

Regd. Off. Unit No.111, Block No.1, First Floor, Tribhuwan Complex, Ishwar Nagar, New Delhi-110065

STATEMENT OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2022

PART I

(Rs. in lakhs)

Sl.

Particulars

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

No.

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

I

Revenue from Operations

2,972.68

3,375.23

2,498.98

12,041.10

7,233.15

II

Other Income

21.73

0.64

3.70

93.39

27.82

III

Total Revenue (net )( I+II)

2,994.40

3,375.87

2,502.68

12,134.48

7,260.97

IV

Expenses :

a) Cost of materials consumed

1,793.16

2,324.61

1,583.83

8,107.66

4,952.24

b) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-

0.98

(20.45)

52.92

(69.91)

13.65

progress and stock-in-trade

c) Employee benefits expenses

215.64

164.61

175.04

706.32

481.70

d) Finance costs

23.56

18.05

19.63

78.32

53.80

e) Depreciation and amortisation expense

36.32

31.53

35.64

124.15

136.36

f) Power & fuel

533.26

456.34

302.44

1,734.35

731.14

g) Other Expenditure

340.26

304.71

216.26

1,153.05

733.04

Total Expenses

2,943.18

3,279.40

2,385.76

11,833.94

7,101.93

V

Profit/(Loss) before Exceptional Items and tax (III-IV)

51.22

96.47

116.92

300.54

159.03

VI

Exceptional Items - Expenses/ (Income)

-

-

(3,581.46)

-

(3,581.46)

VII

Profit/(Loss) before tax (V-VI)

51.22

96.47

3,698.38

300.54

3,740.49

VIII

Less: Tax Expense

(1) Current tax with Tax adjustment for earlier years

(3.51)

-

-

18.99

-

(2) Deferred tax

(68.75)

-

-

(68.75)

-

IX

Profit/(Loss) after tax (VII-VIII)

123.48

96.47

3,698.38

350.30

3,740.49

X

Other Compheresive Income (Loss)

-

-

-

-

-

A

(i) Items that will not be re-classified to profit or loss

-

-

7.43

-

7.43

(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be re-

-

-

-

-

-

classified to profit or loss

XI

Total comprehensive Income For the period (IX+X)

123.48

96.47

3,705.81

350.30

3,747.92

XII

Earning/(Loss) Per Equity Share (of Rs. 10/-each)

(a) Basic EPS (not annualised)

0.46

0.36

13.73

1.30

13.89

(b) Diluted EPS ( not annualised)

0.46

0.36

13.73

1.30

13.89

Notes:

1. The above audited financial results have been reviewed by the Audit committee and taken on record and approved by the Board of Directors at the meeting held on Saturday i.e. 28th May, 2022.

  • The figure for the quarter ended March 31,2022 and March 31,2021 are the balancing figure between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and published un-audited year to date figures upto the third quarter of the respective financial year.
  • Previous year/period figures have been re-grouped or re-arranged, wherever considered necessary.
  • Paid up equity shares Capital includes of 26990915 fully paid up shares and 461765 partly paid up Equity Shares @Rs.5/each.
    5 The EPS has been calculated on fully paid-up equity shares.

Place: Faridabad

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Dated: 28.05.2022

Sd/-

Sanjiv Kumar Agarwal

Director

Page 1 of 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

STL Global Limited published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:12:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
