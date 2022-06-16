STL Global : Reply to Clarification Sought- Financial Results

STL GLOBAL LIMITED

CIN: L51909DL1997PLC088667

Regd. Off. Unit No.111, Block No.1, First Floor, Tribhuwan Complex, Ishwar Nagar, New Delhi-110065

STATEMENT OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2022

PART I (Rs. in lakhs) Sl. Particulars Quarter Ended Year Ended No. 31.03.2022 31.12.2021 31.03.2021 31.03.2022 31.03.2021 (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) I Revenue from Operations 2,972.68 3,375.23 2,498.98 12,041.10 7,233.15 II Other Income 21.73 0.64 3.70 93.39 27.82 III Total Revenue (net )( I+II) 2,994.40 3,375.87 2,502.68 12,134.48 7,260.97 IV Expenses : a) Cost of materials consumed 1,793.16 2,324.61 1,583.83 8,107.66 4,952.24 b) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in- 0.98 (20.45) 52.92 (69.91) 13.65 progress and stock-in-trade c) Employee benefits expenses 215.64 164.61 175.04 706.32 481.70 d) Finance costs 23.56 18.05 19.63 78.32 53.80 e) Depreciation and amortisation expense 36.32 31.53 35.64 124.15 136.36 f) Power & fuel 533.26 456.34 302.44 1,734.35 731.14 g) Other Expenditure 340.26 304.71 216.26 1,153.05 733.04 Total Expenses 2,943.18 3,279.40 2,385.76 11,833.94 7,101.93 V Profit/(Loss) before Exceptional Items and tax (III-IV) 51.22 96.47 116.92 300.54 159.03 VI Exceptional Items - Expenses/ (Income) - - (3,581.46) - (3,581.46) VII Profit/(Loss) before tax (V-VI) 51.22 96.47 3,698.38 300.54 3,740.49 VIII Less: Tax Expense (1) Current tax with Tax adjustment for earlier years (3.51) - - 18.99 - (2) Deferred tax (68.75) - - (68.75) - IX Profit/(Loss) after tax (VII-VIII) 123.48 96.47 3,698.38 350.30 3,740.49 X Other Compheresive Income (Loss) - - - - - A (i) Items that will not be re-classified to profit or loss - - 7.43 - 7.43 (ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be re- - - - - - classified to profit or loss XI Total comprehensive Income For the period (IX+X) 123.48 96.47 3,705.81 350.30 3,747.92 XII Earning/(Loss) Per Equity Share (of Rs. 10/-each) (a) Basic EPS (not annualised) 0.46 0.36 13.73 1.30 13.89 (b) Diluted EPS ( not annualised) 0.46 0.36 13.73 1.30 13.89

Notes:

1. The above audited financial results have been reviewed by the Audit committee and taken on record and approved by the Board of Directors at the meeting held on Saturday i.e. 28th May, 2022.

The figure for the quarter ended March 31,2022 and March 31,2021 are the balancing figure between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and published un-audited year to date figures upto the third quarter of the respective financial year.

Previous year/period figures have been re-grouped or re-arranged, wherever considered necessary.

Paid up equity shares Capital includes of 26990915 fully paid up shares and 461765 partly paid up Equity Shares @Rs.5/each.

5 The EPS has been calculated on fully paid-up equity shares.

Place: Faridabad For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Dated: 28.05.2022

Sanjiv Kumar Agarwal

Director

