STL Global : Reply to Clarification Sought- Financial Results

Regd. Off. Unit No.111, Block No.1, First Floor, Tribhuwan Complex, Ishwar Nagar, New Delhi-110065
STATEMENT OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2022
PART I
(Rs. in lakhs)
Sl.
Particulars
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
No.
31.03.2022
31.12.2021
31.03.2021
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
I
Revenue from Operations
2,972.68
3,375.23
2,498.98
12,041.10
7,233.15
II
Other Income
21.73
0.64
3.70
93.39
27.82
III
Total Revenue (net )( I+II)
2,994.40
3,375.87
2,502.68
12,134.48
7,260.97
IV
Expenses :
a) Cost of materials consumed
1,793.16
2,324.61
1,583.83
8,107.66
4,952.24
b) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-
0.98
(20.45)
52.92
(69.91)
13.65
progress and stock-in-trade
c) Employee benefits expenses
215.64
164.61
175.04
706.32
481.70
d) Finance costs
23.56
18.05
19.63
78.32
53.80
e) Depreciation and amortisation expense
36.32
31.53
35.64
124.15
136.36
f) Power & fuel
533.26
456.34
302.44
1,734.35
731.14
g) Other Expenditure
340.26
304.71
216.26
1,153.05
733.04
Total Expenses
2,943.18
3,279.40
2,385.76
11,833.94
7,101.93
V
Profit/(Loss) before Exceptional Items and tax (III-IV)
51.22
96.47
116.92
300.54
159.03
VI
Exceptional Items - Expenses/ (Income)
-
-
(3,581.46)
-
(3,581.46)
VII
Profit/(Loss) before tax (V-VI)
51.22
96.47
3,698.38
300.54
3,740.49
VIII
Less: Tax Expense
(1) Current tax with Tax adjustment for earlier years
(3.51)
-
-
18.99
-
(2) Deferred tax
(68.75)
-
-
(68.75)
-
IX
Profit/(Loss) after tax (VII-VIII)
123.48
96.47
3,698.38
350.30
3,740.49
X
Other Compheresive Income (Loss)
-
-
-
-
-
A
(i) Items that will not be re-classified to profit or loss
-
-
7.43
-
7.43
(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be re-
-
-
-
-
-
classified to profit or loss
XI
Total comprehensive Income For the period (IX+X)
123.48
96.47
3,705.81
350.30
3,747.92
XII
Earning/(Loss) Per Equity Share (of Rs. 10/-each)
(a) Basic EPS (not annualised)
0.46
0.36
13.73
1.30
13.89
(b) Diluted EPS ( not annualised)
0.46
0.36
13.73
1.30
13.89
Notes:
1. The above audited financial results have been reviewed by the Audit committee and taken on record and approved by the Board of Directors at the meeting held on Saturday i.e. 28th May, 2022.
The figure for the quarter ended March 31,2022 and March 31,2021 are the balancing figure between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and published un-audited year to date figures upto the third quarter of the respective financial year.
Previous year/period figures have been re-grouped or re-arranged, wherever considered necessary.
Paid up equity shares Capital includes of 26990915 fully paid up shares and 461765 partly paid up Equity Shares @Rs.5/each.
5 The EPS has been calculated on fully paid-up equity shares.
Place: Faridabad
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
Dated: 28.05.2022
Sd/-
Sanjiv Kumar Agarwal
Director
Page 1 of 3
