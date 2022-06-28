STL Technology : Announcement of the Company's major resolutions in 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
06/28/2022 | 11:27pm EDT
Provided by: STL Technology Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
11:14:27
Subject
Announcement of the Company's major resolutions
in 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/28
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
approved the proposal for 2021 Deficit compensation statements
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approval of revision the "Articles of Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Accept 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
Approval of revision the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets"
Approval of revision the "Rules Governing Procedures for
Shareholders' Meeting"
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
STL Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 03:26:02 UTC.