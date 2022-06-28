STL Technology : Announcement of the Company's major resolutions in 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/28 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: approved the proposal for 2021 Deficit compensation statements 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: Approval of revision the "Articles of Incorporation". 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Accept 2021 business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NA 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: Approval of revision the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets" Approval of revision the "Rules Governing Procedures for Shareholders' Meeting" 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA