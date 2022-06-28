Log in
    4931   TW0004931001

STL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(4931)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-27
38.30 TWD   -2.17%
06/28STL TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Company's major resolutions in 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06/13STL TECHNOLOGY : Clarification of mass media reporting on Jun 11, 2022
PU
06/07GP Industries Subsidiary Sells More Stake in Taiwanese Unit
MT
STL Technology : Announcement of the Company's major resolutions in 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

06/28/2022 | 11:27pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: STL Technology Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 11:14:27
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's major resolutions
in 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/28 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/28
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
approved the proposal for 2021 Deficit compensation statements
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approval of revision the "Articles of Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Accept 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
Approval of revision the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets"
Approval of revision the "Rules Governing Procedures for
Shareholders' Meeting"
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

STL Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 03:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
06/28STL TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Company's major resolutions in 2022 Annual Shareholde..
PU
06/13STL TECHNOLOGY : Clarification of mass media reporting on Jun 11, 2022
PU
06/07GP Industries Subsidiary Sells More Stake in Taiwanese Unit
MT
06/03GP Industries Subsidiary Sells More Stake in Taiwanese Unit for $10 Million
MT
05/30STL TECHNOLOGY : Dismissal of an institutional director
PU
05/25STL TECHNOLOGY : Because the Company's securities reached the threshold for publication se..
PU
05/25STL TECHNOLOGY : Because the Company's securities reached the threshold for publication se..
PU
05/12STL Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/06STL Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Appointment of Kuo,Li-Chuan as Chief Internal Audito..
CI
03/28STL Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 495 M 50,3 M 50,3 M
Net income 2021 -39,7 M -1,33 M -1,33 M
Net cash 2021 193 M 6,48 M 6,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 -33,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 446 M 82,3 M 82,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,2%
Managers and Directors
Chung Chiu Chang Chairman & General Manager
Kui Chun Fan Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting Department
Chih Sheng Chiu Independent Director
Chung Shih Pien Independent Director
Gui Zi Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.80.24%80
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-7.48%196 349
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%73 426
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-11.72%30 457
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-8.20%11 570
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-20.30%8 763