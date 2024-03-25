STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) (“STLLR” or the “Company”) announces that it has changed its auditor from BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the “Former Auditor”) to MNP LLP (the “Successor Auditor”).

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective March 19, 2024, and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company’s auditor effective March 19, 2024, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no modifications in the Former Auditor’s reports in connection with the two most recently completed fiscal years-ended December 31, 2023, and 2022 and there are no reportable events between STLLR and the Former Auditor as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (NI 51-102). The resignation of the Former Auditor as auditor of the Company has been approved by the Company's Audit Committee and its Board of Directors.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Board of Directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF; FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing two cornerstone gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Each of these two projects has the potential for a long-life and large-scale operation and are surrounded by exploration land with favorable upside potential. STLLR’s experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240325092053/en/