Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. STM Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STM   IM00B1S9KY98

STM GROUP PLC

(STM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:22 2023-05-05 am EDT
24.50 GBX    0.00%
04:54pMosman seeks separate London listing for some assets
AN
05/04FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Down on Further US Banking Concerns
DJ
05/04UK Mutual Firms Need to Prepare For Worsening Credit Conditions, Says BOE Official
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mosman seeks separate London listing for some assets

05/05/2023 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Mosman Oil and Gas Ltd - New South Wales, Australia-based oil exploration, development and production company - Updates on its corporate review. Believes that in respect to the Australian assets, being the EP 145 permit and the EP(A) 155 exploration permit application in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia, the best way forward is to pursue a separate stock market listing in London. Further, says progressing positive commercial negotiations on potential future helium production offtake arrangements in respect of EP 145 with two Chinese based companies. Adds it is in discussions with various corporate advisory firms in regard to listing the Australian assets in London. Aims to complete the separate listing of the Australian assets in the fourth quarter.

----------

STM Group PLC - London-based cross border financial services provider - Reports audited financial statements for the year for two subsidiaries, London & Colonial Assurance PCC PLC and STM Life Assurance PCC PLC, have been delayed and are now expected to be signed next week. Says this is likely to "result in a material uncertainty relating to going concern being disclosed in the Life Company Subsidiaries' accounts." Notes the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission has confirmed that the companies may not be meeting the threshold conditions for regulated individuals under Section 65 of the Financial Services Act. Working with the GFSC to obtain approvals and says, as of today, only the role of managing director for each of the Life Company subsidiaries is still awaiting regulatory approval. Remains confident in the Life Company subsidiaries' ability to continue as a going concern from a business perspective. Expects audit to confirm results will be consistent with the guidance provided in the group's trading statement on January 18.

----------

Seeing Machines Ltd - advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety - Reports key performance indicators for the quarter ended March 31. Says cars on road more than doubled in the financial third quarter to 874,851 units from 341,835 a year prior. Adds Guardian connections increased 30% to 49,050 from 37,791. Experiencing consistent, quarter-on-quarter growth in high-margin royalty revenue, as more cars start production, with significant growth over the year, company says. This is expected to continue to increase as new programs start production, despite the challenges facing the automotive industry such as seasonality, supply chain issues and global economic factors.

----------

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 3.68% 75.27 Delayed Quote.-15.66%
MOSMAN OIL AND GAS LIMITED 0.00% 0.07 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED -0.69% 5.78 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
STM GROUP PLC 0.00% 24.5 Delayed Quote.-15.52%
WTI 3.74% 71.27 Delayed Quote.-16.56%
All news about STM GROUP PLC
04:54pMosman seeks separate London listing for some assets
AN
05/04FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Down on Further US Banking Concerns
DJ
05/04UK Mutual Firms Need to Prepare For Worsening Credit Conditions, Says BOE Official
DJ
05/04STM Group plc Announces CFO Changes
CI
04/03STM Group Plc Announces Directorate Change
CI
01/26STM Group plc Appoints Peter Smith as an Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
01/18FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% as UK Inflation Puts Pressure on Pound
DJ
01/18TRADING UPDATES: Triad hails recovery; Alpha Group profit tops outlook
AN
01/18Just Eat Takeaway's Strategic Shift Looks to Be Paying off
DJ
01/18STM Group Plc Provides Unaudited Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STM GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22,4 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net income 2021 1,75 M 2,21 M 2,21 M
Net cash 2021 15,4 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 4,76%
Capitalization 14,3 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 286
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart STM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
STM Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alan Roy Kentish Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Therese Gemma Neish Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nigel Norman Birrell Non-Executive Chairman
Peter James Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Alex Small Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STM GROUP PLC-15.52%18
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer