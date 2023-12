STM Group PLC is an Isle of Man-based multi-jurisdictional financial services company. The Company specializes in the administration of client assets in relation to retirement, estate and succession planning and wealth structuring. It operates through four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services and Other Services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, and Spain. The Company has developed a range of pension products for United Kingdom nationals and internationally domiciled clients and has two Gibraltar life assurance companies which provide life insurance bond wrappers in which a variety of investments, including investment funds, can be held. The Company's products and services include international pension, life assurance solutions, annuities, workplace pension United Kingdom, workplace pension Malta, workplace pension Gibraltar. The Company also provides a range of international retirement solutions.

Sector Pension Funds