(Alliance News) - STM Group PLC on Tuesday again extended the deadline for an announcement of a potential intention of a takeover offer by PSF Capital GP II Ltd, as general partner of PSF Capital Reserve LP.

STM, a London-based cross border financial services provider, said the deadline is extended to 1700 BST on September 5. It was supposed to run out on Tuesday at 1700 BST. PSF now has until September 5 to announce whether it has a firm intention or not to make an offer for STM.

On August 8, STM had extended the deadline before. It was originally supposed to run out on August 8.

In July, STM said the possible offer from Pension SuperFund Capital was for 70 pence per share. It had a market capitalisation of GBP16.3 million, so the offer from PSF would value STM just above GBP40 million. PSF provides pension savings and pension risk transfers.

STM shares fell 11% to 46.55 pence each on Tuesday morning in London.

