Winbond and STMicroelectronics partner to combine high-performance memory with STM32 devices in smart industrial and consumer applications

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customer across the spectrum of electronics applications, today announced a partnership that teams Winbond's specialty memory ICs with ST's STM32 microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors (MPUs).

The partnership formalizes collaboration between the two companies to optimize integration and performance and assure long-term availability of Winbond and ST devices, to meet the needs of customers serving industrial markets.

"This partnership means product developers can confidently integrate our memory with STM32 devices," said Tetsu Ho, Winbond DRAM Technology Manager. "Our memories are the perfect choice for embedded projects, offering attributes such as small size, power-saving design, and low pin-count packages that simplify interconnection and save PCB cost."

The STM32 family is the market leader in MCUs and MPUs built on industry-standard Arm® Cortex 32-bit cores. They combine high performance and energy efficiency with super-low power consumption, advanced peripherals, and the extensive STM32 ecosystem that comprises software, tools, and evaluation boards and kits to simplify and accelerate development.

"STMicroelectronics and Winbond are happy to announce a close partnership around STM32MPU families. Indeed, ST as a global leader on General Purpose MCUs, ST is extending its family to STM32MPUs, for that we need to have strong memory DRAM provider to support and provide all our Customers." said Kamel Kholti, STM32MPU Ecosystem Product Marketing Manager.

Currently, the partnership has focused on combining Winbond's DDR3 (double data-rate 3rd generation) dynamic RAM with ST's STM32MP1 MPUs, which contain up to two Cortex-A7 cores and integrate features including advanced peripherals, IoT-security hardware, and high-efficiency power conversion circuitry on-chip. Winbond's DDR3 supports the MPU's memory buffer to enhance performance in applications such as industrial gateways, data concentrators, smart meters, barcode readers, smart-home devices, and numerous applications that require both high performance and state-of-the-art security.

In addition, ST and Winbond have collaborated to ensure that Winbond's HYPERRAMTM provides ideal support for the memory buffer of ST's recently announced STM32U5 ultra-low-power MCUs based on the advanced Cortex-M33 core. HYPERRAM allows replacement of older interfaces like SDR and earlier DDR generations to realize whole-system power savings. It betters the performance of conventional pSRAM and permits a high-speed, low-cost, low pin-count, and super-low-power solution consistent with the ultra-low-power STM32U5.

Winbond's extensive portfolio containing HYPERRAM, DDR3, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4 and other Mobile and Specialty DRAM is available through distributors and online. Please visit www.winbond.com for more details.

