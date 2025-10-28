AlphaValue maintains its "reduce" recommendation on STMicroelectronics shares, with a target price lowered to €21.6 from €22.6 previously.



According to the broker, the group is under significant pressure due to underutilization of production capacity, which is weighing on gross and operating margins.



Gross margin estimates have therefore been reduced from 35% to 33%, while its operating margin estimate has been cut from 7% to 3%.



The report states that this revision leads to a sharp drop in earnings per share forecasts for 2025, now expected to be $0.25 compared to $0.68 previously.



According to AlphaValue, industrial restructuring is expected to continue until FY 2027.