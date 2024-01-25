Jan 25 (Reuters) - European chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Thursday said its first-quarter revenue would fall over 15% year-on-year, after fourth-quarter sales missed estimates on softer automotive growth and further deterioration in the industrial sector.

The company, whose clients include Tesla and Apple , forecast first-quarter revenue of $3.6 billion.

Fourth-quarter net revenue was $4.28 billion, below analysts' average estimate of $4.30 billion in an LSEG poll. (Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)