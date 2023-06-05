GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics finalize agreement

for new 300mm semiconductor manufacturing facility in France

Paris, June 5, 2023 – GlobalFoundries Inc. (Nasdaq: GFS), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced today the conclusion of the agreement to create a new, jointly-operated, high-volume semiconductor manufacturing facility in Crolles (France), which was announced on 11 July 2022.

“I would like to thank Minister Le Maire, the French Minister of the Economy and Finance, and his team for their support and the dedication for the last 12+ months that have made celebrating today’s milestone possible,” said Dr. Thomas Caulfield, President and CEO of GlobalFoundries. “In partnership with ST in Crolles, we are further expanding GF’s presence within Europe’s dynamic technology ecosystem while benefiting from economies of scale to deliver additional capacity in a highly capital efficient manner. Together we will deliver GF’s market leading FDX technology and ST’s comprehensive technology roadmap, in alignment with customer demand which is expected to remain high for Automotive, IoT, and Mobile applications over the next decades.”

“Today marks an important milestone for ST, for GF as well as for Europe. This could not have been achieved without the support of the French government as well as of the European Commission,” said Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO of STMicroelectronics. “We will further reinforce the European and French FD-SOI ecosystem, building more capacity for our European and global customers in complex, advanced technologies for key end-markets including automotive, industrial, IoT and communication infrastructure, as they transition to digitalization and decarbonization. This new manufacturing facility will support our $20 billion+ revenue ambition.”

The program represents an overall projected cost of 7.5 billion euro for CAPEX, maintenance and ancillary costs. The new facility will benefit from significant financial support from the State of France (administered by Bpifrance). The aid measure, in line with the objectives set out in the European Chips Act and part of the “France 2030” plan, recently received approval from the European Commission.

