Press Release : STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares -- Period from Jan 04, 2021 to
Jan 08, 2021
AMSTERDAM -- January 11, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company"
or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving
customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces
full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program")
disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was
approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the
supervisory board.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number
33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the
repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market
of Euronext Paris, in the period between January 04, 2021 to January 08,
2021 (the "Period"), of 368,618 ordinary shares (equal to 0.04% of its
issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share
of EUR 32.1798 and for an overall price of EUR 11,862,049.37.
Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of
the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN:
NL0000226223), in detailed form.
Transactions in Period
Weighted Market on
average which the
Number of purchase price shares were
Dates of share per share Total amount bought (MIC
transaction purchased (EUR) paid (EUR) code)
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Jan 04, 2021 92,900 31.5836 2,934,116.44 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Jan 05, 2021 77,100 32.1527 2,478,973.17 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Jan 06, 2021 63,457 31.8960 2,024,024.47 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Jan 07, 2021 71,900 32.0910 2,307,342.90 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Jan 08, 2021 63,261 33.4739 2,117,592.39 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Total for
Period 368,618 32.1798 11,862,049.37
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total
6,193,036 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.7% of the
Company's issued share capital.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the
Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in
the Program are disclosed on the ST website
(https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).
About STMicroelectronics
ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and
energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at
the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today,
and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and
smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of
mobile and Internet of Things devices.
By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for
life.augmented.
In 2019, the Company's net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more
than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at
www.st.com.
For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com
MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com
Attachment
-- C2978C - ST -- Disclosure of transactions in Own Shares PR -- 11 January
2021
