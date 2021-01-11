Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  STMicroelectronics N.V.    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Press Release : STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

01/11/2021 | 05:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
   PR NdegC2978C 
 
   STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program 
 
   Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares -- Period from Jan 04, 2021 to 
Jan 08, 2021 
 
   AMSTERDAM -- January 11, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" 
or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving 
customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces 
full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") 
disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was 
approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the 
supervisory board. 
 
   STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 
33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the 
repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market 
of Euronext Paris, in the period between January 04, 2021 to January 08, 
2021 (the "Period"), of 368,618 ordinary shares (equal to 0.04% of its 
issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share 
of EUR 32.1798 and for an overall price of EUR 11,862,049.37. 
 
   Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of 
the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: 
NL0000226223), in detailed form. 
 
   Transactions in Period 
 
 
 
 
                                    Weighted                       Market on 
                                    average                        which the 
                   Number of     purchase price                   shares were 
Dates of             share         per share      Total amount    bought (MIC 
transaction        purchased         (EUR)         paid (EUR)        code) 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
Jan 04, 2021             92,900         31.5836    2,934,116.44           XPAR 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
Jan 05, 2021             77,100         32.1527    2,478,973.17           XPAR 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
Jan 06, 2021             63,457         31.8960    2,024,024.47           XPAR 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
Jan 07, 2021             71,900         32.0910    2,307,342.90           XPAR 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
Jan 08, 2021             63,261         33.4739    2,117,592.39           XPAR 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
Total for 
 Period                 368,618         32.1798   11,862,049.37 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
 
 
 
 
   Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 
6,193,036 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.7% of the 
Company's issued share capital. 
 
   In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the 
Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated 
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in 
the Program are disclosed on the ST website 
(https://investors.st.com/buyback-program). 
 
   About STMicroelectronics 
 
   ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and 
energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at 
the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, 
and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and 
smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of 
mobile and Internet of Things devices. 
 
   By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for 
life.augmented. 
 
   In 2019, the Company's net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more 
than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at 
www.st.com. 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
   INVESTOR RELATIONS: 
 
   Céline Berthier 
 
   Group VP, Investor Relations 
 
   Tel : +41.22.929.58.12 
 
   celine.berthier@st.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=hEnOR3kzPY_ij1cmKi_giB_sPvr7-uEts5O09VjY0mre8BAJQnuk7TLN9Ixezo8py6Xb5_07Seb9m4Kv1S56Ji3dC57OGMvdwl6JLredSf8= 
 
 
   MEDIA RELATIONS: 
 
   Alexis Breton 
 
   Corporate External Communications 
 
   Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08 
 
   alexis.breton@st.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=TfexY3lyjd6D-CvHSbDhlv_T80JVFGxBKVIBwAhTr6TcI2awFH3i8evPKv7HQslsatDDNzssUKNSXzEQYzhGrA5FP7PuIejsR1bGM726JTU= 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- C2978C - ST -- Disclosure of transactions in Own Shares PR -- 11 January 
      2021 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/36cc401b-6def-49b3-95c3-16b17eb70a0a

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2021 05:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

All news about STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
05:30aPRESS RELEASE : STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase P..
DJ
05:30aSTMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
01/08EUROPE : European shares clock best week in nearly two months
RE
01/08STMICRO : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
01/08STMicroelectronics Shares Rise After Preliminary 4Q Revenue Exceeds Expectati..
DJ
01/08STMICROELECTRONICS N : Reports Preliminary Q4 Net Revenue of $3.24 Billion
MT
01/08STMICRO : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/08STMICROELECTRONICS N : ' Preliminary Q4 2020 Net Revenue Jumps 21%, Beats Guidan..
MT
01/08STMICROELECTRONICS N : Correction to STMicroelectronics Article
DJ
01/08STMICROELECTRONICS N : Preliminary 4Q Revenue Beats Guidance
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 222 M - -
Net income 2020 1 033 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 008 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,7x
Yield 2020 0,52%
Capitalization 35 757 M 35 834 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,40x
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 45 554
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 40,48 $
Last Close Price 40,32 $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -69,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Jean-Georges Malcor Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.8.69%35 834
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED9.43%536 803
NVIDIA CORPORATION1.70%328 732
INTEL CORPORATION3.67%211 662
BROADCOM INC.1.78%181 248
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED2.82%177 160
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ