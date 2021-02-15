Press Release : STMicroelectronics Announces Status ofCommon Share Repurchase Program

Log in
STMicroelectronics Announces Status ofCommon Share Repurchase Program

02/15/2021
   PR NdegC2985C 
 
   STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program 
 
   Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares -- Period from Feb 08, 2021 to 
Feb 12, 2021 
 
   AMSTERDAM -- February 15, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" 
or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving 
customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces 
full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") 
disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was 
approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the 
supervisory board. 
 
   STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 
33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the 
repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market 
of Euronext Paris, in the period between February 08, 2021 to February 
12, 2021 (the "Period"), of 284,157 ordinary shares (equal to 0.03% of 
its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per 
share of EUR 34.4650 and for an overall price of EUR 9,793,461.50. 
 
   Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of 
the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: 
NL0000226223), in detailed form. 
 
   Transactions in Period 
 
 
 
 
                                    Weighted                       Market on 
                                    average                        which the 
                   Number of     purchase price                   shares were 
Dates of             share         per share      Total amount    bought (MIC 
transaction        purchased         (EUR)         paid (EUR)        code) 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
Feb 08, 2021             61,612         34.1381    2,103,316.62           XPAR 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
Feb 09, 2021             55,837         34.5187    1,927,420.65           XPAR 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
Feb 10, 2021             56,008         34.2821    1,920,071.86           XPAR 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
Feb 11, 2021             55,849         34.3888    1,920,580.09           XPAR 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
Feb 12, 2021             54,851         35.0417    1,922,072.29           XPAR 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
Total for 
 Period                 284,157         34.4650    9,793,461.50 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
 
 
   Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 
7,855,195 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.9% of the 
Company's issued share capital. 
 
   In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the 
Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated 
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in 
the Program are disclosed on the ST website 
(https://investors.st.com/buyback-program). 
 
   About STMicroelectronics 
 
   At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies 
mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art 
manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work 
with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and 
build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges 
and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our 
technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy 
management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 
5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com. 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
   INVESTOR RELATIONS: 
 
   Céline Berthier 
 
   Group VP, Investor Relations 
 
   Tel : +41.22.929.58.12 
 
   celine.berthier@st.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=uWrfZt450O005Lx_aaVe2iBsoc2_Vu4-G4sfKK9z1k4OzF3yA38LEWsjeSbNHb2B_jmkpiK74zzRyd_n2LySjc8wycvQsJuxtgkjq9tBh_M= 
 
 
   MEDIA RELATIONS: 
 
   Alexis Breton 
 
   Corporate External Communications 
 
   Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08 
 
   alexis.breton@st.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=FwKPH9Sj43xVGlwDMTJx4WElb3vIbGu41DMg_cJN9m7iAvOhtC1CQi57mMupYzJQRpyiClPKjBUdkkT20xKtYcm6GTRbuRj0qUzEioKW1GQ= 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- C2985C - ST -- Disclosure of transactions in Own Shares PR -- 15 February 
      2021-FINAL FOR PUBLICATION 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/62657d7c-bdf3-48c7-97b7-c40c4c8eca5d

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

