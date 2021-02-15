Press Release : STMicroelectronics Announces Status ofCommon Share Repurchase Program

PR NdegC2985C
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares -- Period from Feb 08, 2021 to
Feb 12, 2021
AMSTERDAM -- February 15, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company"
or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving
customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces
full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program")
disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was
approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the
supervisory board.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number
33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the
repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market
of Euronext Paris, in the period between February 08, 2021 to February
12, 2021 (the "Period"), of 284,157 ordinary shares (equal to 0.03% of
its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per
share of EUR 34.4650 and for an overall price of EUR 9,793,461.50.
Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of
the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN:
NL0000226223), in detailed form.
Transactions in Period
Weighted Market on
average which the
Number of purchase price shares were
Dates of share per share Total amount bought (MIC
transaction purchased (EUR) paid (EUR) code)
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Feb 08, 2021 61,612 34.1381 2,103,316.62 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Feb 09, 2021 55,837 34.5187 1,927,420.65 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Feb 10, 2021 56,008 34.2821 1,920,071.86 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Feb 11, 2021 55,849 34.3888 1,920,580.09 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Feb 12, 2021 54,851 35.0417 1,922,072.29 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Total for
Period 284,157 34.4650 9,793,461.50
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total
7,855,195 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.9% of the
Company's issued share capital.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the
Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in
the Program are disclosed on the ST website
(https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).
About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies
mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art
manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work
with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and
build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges
and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our
technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy
management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and
5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.
