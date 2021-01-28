Press Release : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and -2

Log in
STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2020 Financial Results

01/28/2021 | 01:01am EST
   -- Gross margin of about 38.5%, plus or minus 200 basis points; 
 
   -- This outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of 
      approximately $1.20 = EUR1.00 for the 2021 first quarter and includes the 
      impact of existing hedging contracts. 
 
   -- The first quarter will close on April 3, 2021. 
 
 
   Conference Call and Webcast Information 
 
   STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts, 
investors and reporters to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 financial 
results and current business outlook today at 9:30 a.m. Central European 
Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast 
(listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST's 
website, 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=KdH43D39az3XoZ-BGK1Ky32iazJgpkj47-_hxs37GMWc8jXpGCMccqYYrMGKS7NINnO9Zw9M9eZQnV8cDxA0MtMf8Hrx8gAa19FTHr0K1Ms= 
http://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay until February 
12, 2021. 
 
   Use of Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information 
 
   This press release contains supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial 
information. 
 
   Readers are cautioned that these measures are unaudited and not prepared 
in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a 
substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, such non-U.S. 
GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled 
information from other companies. To compensate for these limitations, 
the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read 
in isolation, but only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated 
financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 
 
   See the Appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of the 
Company's non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to their corresponding U.S. 
GAAP financial measures. 
 
   Forward-looking Information 
 
   Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical 
facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking 
statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 
1933 or Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as 
amended) that are based on management's current views and assumptions, 
and are conditioned upon and also involve known and unknown risks and 
uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to 
differ materially from those anticipated by such statements, due to, 
among other factors: 
 
 
   -- changes in global trade policies, including the adoption and expansion of 
      tariffs and trade barriers, that could affect the macro-economic 
      environment and adversely impact the demand for our products; 
 
   -- uncertain macro-economic and industry trends, which may impact end-market 
      demand for our products; 
 
   -- customer demand that differs from projections; 
 
   -- the ability to design, manufacture and sell innovative products in a 
      rapidly changing technological environment; 
 
   -- changes in economic, social, public health, labor, political, or 
      infrastructure conditions in the locations where we, our customers, or 
      our suppliers operate, including as a result of macroeconomic or regional 
      events, military conflicts, social unrest, labor actions, or terrorist 
      activities; 
 
   -- unanticipated events or circumstances, which may impact our ability to 
      execute our plans and/or meet the objectives of our R&D and manufacturing 
      programs, which benefit from public funding; 
 
   -- legal, political and economic uncertainty surrounding Brexit may be a 
      continued source of instability in international markets and currency 
      exchange rate volatility and may adversely affect business activity, 
      political stability and economic conditions and while we do not have 
      material operations in the U.K. and have not experienced any material 
      impact from Brexit on our underlying business to date, we cannot predict 
      its future implications; 
 
   -- financial difficulties with any of our major distributors or significant 
      curtailment of purchases by key customers; 
 
   -- the loading, product mix, and manufacturing performance of our production 
      facilities and/or our required volume to fulfill capacity reserved with 
      suppliers or third party manufacturing providers; 
 
   -- availability and costs of equipment, raw materials, utilities, 
      third-party manufacturing services and technology, or other supplies 
      required by our operations; 
 
   -- the functionalities and performance of our IT systems, which are subject 
      to cybersecurity threats and which support our critical operational 
      activities including manufacturing, finance and sales, and any breaches 
      of our IT systems or those of our customers or suppliers; 
 
   -- theft, loss, or misuse of personal data about our employees, customers, 
      or other third parties, and breaches of global and local privacy 
      legislation, including the EU's General Data Protection Regulation 
      ("GDPR"); 
 
   -- the impact of intellectual property ("IP") claims by our competitors or 
      other third parties, and our ability to obtain required licenses on 
      reasonable terms and conditions; 
 
   -- changes in our overall tax position as a result of changes in tax rules, 
      new or revised legislation, the outcome of tax audits or changes in 
      international tax treaties which may impact our results of operations as 
      well as our ability to accurately estimate tax credits, benefits, 
      deductions and provisions and to realize deferred tax assets; 
 
   -- variations in the foreign exchange markets and, more particularly, the 
      U.S. dollar exchange rate as compared to the Euro and the other major 
      currencies we use for our operations; 
 
   -- the outcome of ongoing litigation as well as the impact of any new 
      litigation to which we may become a defendant; 
 
   -- product liability or warranty claims, claims based on epidemic or 
      delivery failure, or other claims relating to our products, or recalls by 
      our customers for products containing our parts; 
 
   -- natural events such as severe weather, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcano 
      eruptions or other acts of nature, the effects of climate change, health 
      risks and epidemics such as the COVID-19 in locations where we, our 
      customers or our suppliers operate; 
 
   -- the duration and the severity of the global outbreak of COVID-19 may 
      continue to negatively impact the global economy in a significant manner 
      for an extended period of time, and also could materially adversely 
      affect our business and operating results; 
 
   -- industry changes resulting from vertical and horizontal consolidation 
      among our suppliers, competitors, and customers; and 
 
   -- the ability to successfully ramp up new programs that could be impacted 
      by factors beyond our control, including the availability of critical 
      third party components and performance of subcontractors in line with our 
      expectations. 
 
 
   Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and 
uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of our 
business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking 
statements. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the 
use of forward looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may, 
" "are expected to," "should," "would be," "seeks" or "anticipates" or 
similar expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereof 
or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or 
intentions. 
 
   Some of these risk factors are set forth and are discussed in more 
detail in "Item 3. Key Information -- Risk Factors" included in our 
Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, as 
filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020. Should one or more of these 
risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions 
prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described 
in this release as anticipated, believed, or expected. We do not intend, 
and do not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or 
forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect 
subsequent events or circumstances. 
 
   About STMicroelectronics 
 
   At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies 
mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art 
manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work 
with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and 
build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges 
and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our 
technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy 
management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 
5G technology. Further information can be found at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=TjMq1p1ok5MjDTpyDW4fuEh8YIJBkZwmT0ks31V5zK2Kyy5-OTnXl4LwDMwRcHSwedeRZ5Pn_3HreIwAgiY0PA== 
www.st.com. 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
   INVESTOR RELATIONS: 
 
   Céline Berthier 
 
   Group VP, Investor Relations 
 
   Tel: +41 22 929 58 12 
 
   celine.berthier@st.com 
 
   MEDIA RELATIONS: 
 
   Alexis Breton 
 
   Corporate External Communications 
 
   Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08 
 
   alexis.breton@st.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Y8lpsER3Nan6-NdRWY5a0AelQayLxsUlfU9AsB4JPo_haYBY3DU-tWnEuiRb19y-H7aEutQn_7UGMUbdv-6MQ-LAAghNStZBHZGGI0zGuHY= 
 
 
 
 
 
STMicroelectronics N.V. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
(in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data 
 ($)) 
 
                                                                           Three months ended 
                                                                December 31,                 December 31, 
                                                                    2020                         2019

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 220 M - -
Net income 2020 1 048 M - -
Net cash 2020 914 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,7x
Yield 2020 0,54%
Capitalization 34 001 M 33 984 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,24x
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 45 554
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 42,23 $
Last Close Price 38,39 $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Jean-Georges Malcor Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.4.76%33 984
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED19.43%571 027
NVIDIA CORPORATION-1.05%332 657
INTEL CORPORATION10.82%224 318
BROADCOM INC.1.56%188 662
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED6.70%183 844
