Press Release : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and -2

-- Gross margin of about 38.5%, plus or minus 200 basis points;
-- This outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of
approximately $1.20 = EUR1.00 for the 2021 first quarter and includes the
impact of existing hedging contracts.
-- The first quarter will close on April 3, 2021.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts,
investors and reporters to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 financial
results and current business outlook today at 9:30 a.m. Central European
Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast
(listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST's
website,
http://investors.st.com
http://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay until February
12, 2021.
Use of Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial
information.
Readers are cautioned that these measures are unaudited and not prepared
in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a
substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, such non-U.S.
GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled
information from other companies. To compensate for these limitations,
the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read
in isolation, but only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated
financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
See the Appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of the
Company's non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to their corresponding U.S.
GAAP financial measures.
Forward-looking Information
Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical
facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking
statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933 or Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as
amended) that are based on management's current views and assumptions,
and are conditioned upon and also involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to
differ materially from those anticipated by such statements, due to,
among other factors:
-- changes in global trade policies, including the adoption and expansion of
tariffs and trade barriers, that could affect the macro-economic
environment and adversely impact the demand for our products;
-- uncertain macro-economic and industry trends, which may impact end-market
demand for our products;
-- customer demand that differs from projections;
-- the ability to design, manufacture and sell innovative products in a
rapidly changing technological environment;
-- changes in economic, social, public health, labor, political, or
infrastructure conditions in the locations where we, our customers, or
our suppliers operate, including as a result of macroeconomic or regional
events, military conflicts, social unrest, labor actions, or terrorist
activities;
-- unanticipated events or circumstances, which may impact our ability to
execute our plans and/or meet the objectives of our R&D and manufacturing
programs, which benefit from public funding;
-- legal, political and economic uncertainty surrounding Brexit may be a
continued source of instability in international markets and currency
exchange rate volatility and may adversely affect business activity,
political stability and economic conditions and while we do not have
material operations in the U.K. and have not experienced any material
impact from Brexit on our underlying business to date, we cannot predict
its future implications;
-- financial difficulties with any of our major distributors or significant
curtailment of purchases by key customers;
-- the loading, product mix, and manufacturing performance of our production
facilities and/or our required volume to fulfill capacity reserved with
suppliers or third party manufacturing providers;
-- availability and costs of equipment, raw materials, utilities,
third-party manufacturing services and technology, or other supplies
required by our operations;
-- the functionalities and performance of our IT systems, which are subject
to cybersecurity threats and which support our critical operational
activities including manufacturing, finance and sales, and any breaches
of our IT systems or those of our customers or suppliers;
-- theft, loss, or misuse of personal data about our employees, customers,
or other third parties, and breaches of global and local privacy
legislation, including the EU's General Data Protection Regulation
("GDPR");
-- the impact of intellectual property ("IP") claims by our competitors or
other third parties, and our ability to obtain required licenses on
reasonable terms and conditions;
-- changes in our overall tax position as a result of changes in tax rules,
new or revised legislation, the outcome of tax audits or changes in
international tax treaties which may impact our results of operations as
well as our ability to accurately estimate tax credits, benefits,
deductions and provisions and to realize deferred tax assets;
-- variations in the foreign exchange markets and, more particularly, the
U.S. dollar exchange rate as compared to the Euro and the other major
currencies we use for our operations;
-- the outcome of ongoing litigation as well as the impact of any new
litigation to which we may become a defendant;
-- product liability or warranty claims, claims based on epidemic or
delivery failure, or other claims relating to our products, or recalls by
our customers for products containing our parts;
-- natural events such as severe weather, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcano
eruptions or other acts of nature, the effects of climate change, health
risks and epidemics such as the COVID-19 in locations where we, our
customers or our suppliers operate;
-- the duration and the severity of the global outbreak of COVID-19 may
continue to negatively impact the global economy in a significant manner
for an extended period of time, and also could materially adversely
affect our business and operating results;
-- industry changes resulting from vertical and horizontal consolidation
among our suppliers, competitors, and customers; and
-- the ability to successfully ramp up new programs that could be impacted
by factors beyond our control, including the availability of critical
third party components and performance of subcontractors in line with our
expectations.
Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and
uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of our
business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking
statements. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the
use of forward looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may,
" "are expected to," "should," "would be," "seeks" or "anticipates" or
similar expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereof
or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or
intentions.
Some of these risk factors are set forth and are discussed in more
detail in "Item 3. Key Information -- Risk Factors" included in our
Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, as
filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020. Should one or more of these
risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions
prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described
in this release as anticipated, believed, or expected. We do not intend,
and do not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or
forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect
subsequent events or circumstances.
About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies
mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art
manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work
with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and
build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges
and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our
technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy
management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and
5G technology. Further information can be found at
www.st.com.
www.st.com.
For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 929 58 12
celine.berthier@st.com
MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Y8lpsER3Nan6-NdRWY5a0AelQayLxsUlfU9AsB4JPo_haYBY3DU-tWnEuiRb19y-H7aEutQn_7UGMUbdv-6MQ-LAAghNStZBHZGGI0zGuHY=
STMicroelectronics N.V.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data
($))
Three months ended
December 31, December 31,
2020 2019
