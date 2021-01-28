Press Release : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and -3

---------------------------- ---------------------------
(Unaudited) (Audited)
---------------------------- ---------------------------
Net sales 3,206 2,750
Other revenues 29 4
NET REVENUES 3,235 2,754
Cost of sales (1,981) (1,673)
GROSS PROFIT 1,254 1,081
Selling, general and administrative (308) (285)
Research and development (421) (387)
Other income and expenses, net 131 54
Impairment, restructuring charges and other related
closure costs 1 (3)
Total operating expenses (597) (621)
OPERATING INCOME 657 460
Interest expense, net (8) (1)
Other components of pension benefit costs (3) (4)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 646 455
Income tax expense (63) (62)
---------------------------- ---------------------------
NET INCOME 583 393
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1) (1)
---------------------------- ---------------------------
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY 582 392
============================ ===========================
EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT
COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 0.64 0.44
EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT
COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 0.63 0.43
NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING
DILUTED EPS 929.1 910.0
STMicroelectronics N.V.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data
($))
Twelve months ended
December 31, December 31,
2020 2019
---------------------------- ---------------------------
(Unaudited) (Audited)
---------------------------- ---------------------------
Net sales 10,181 9,529
Other revenues 38 27
NET REVENUES 10,219 9,556
Cost of sales (6,430) (5,860)
GROSS PROFIT 3,789 3,696
Selling, general and administrative (1,109) (1,093)
Research and development (1,548) (1,498)
Other income and expenses, net 202 103
Impairment, restructuring charges and other related
closure costs (11) (5)
Total operating expenses (2,466) (2,493)
OPERATING INCOME 1,323 1,203
Interest income (expense), net (20) 1
Other components of pension benefit costs (12) (16)
Income (loss) on equity-method investments 2 1
Loss on financial instruments, net (26) -
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 1,267 1,189
Income tax expense (159) (156)
---------------------------- ---------------------------
NET INCOME 1,108 1,033
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2) (1)
---------------------------- ---------------------------
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY 1,106 1,032
============================ ===========================
EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT
COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 1.24 1.15
EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT
COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 1.20 1.14
NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING
DILUTED EPS 919.7 903.6
STMicroelectronics N.V.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December September December
As at 31, 26, 31,
In millions of U.S. dollars 2020 2020 2019
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)
ASSETS
-----------------------------------------------------
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents 3,006 2,714 2,597
Restricted cash - - 10
Short-term deposits 581 679 4
Marketable securities 133 134 133
Trade accounts receivable, net 1,465 1,433 1,380
Inventories 1,841 1,931 1,691
Other current assets 584 504 442
Total current assets 7,610 7,395 6,257
Goodwill 330 321 162
Other intangible assets, net 445 422 299
Property, plant and equipment, net 4,596 4,312 4,007
Non-current deferred tax assets 739 726 695
Long-term investments 10 10 11
Other non-current assets 724 580 437
6,844 6,371 5 ,611
Total assets 14,454 13,766 11,868
=========== =========== =========
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
-----------------------------------------------------
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt 795 983 173
Trade accounts payable 1,166 1,091 950
Other payables and accrued liabilities 966 865 831
Dividends payable to stockholders 42 82 58
Accrued income tax 84 105 52
Total current liabilities 3,053 3,126 2,064
Long-term debt 1,826 1,882 1,899
