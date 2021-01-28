Log in
Press Release : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and -3-

01/28/2021 | 01:01am EST
                                                        ----------------------------  --------------------------- 
                                                                (Unaudited)                    (Audited) 
                                                        ----------------------------  --------------------------- 
 
Net sales                                                                      3,206                        2,750 
Other revenues                                                                    29                            4 
NET REVENUES                                                                   3,235                        2,754 
Cost of sales                                                                (1,981)                      (1,673) 
GROSS PROFIT                                                                   1,254                        1,081 
Selling, general and administrative                                            (308)                        (285) 
Research and development                                                       (421)                        (387) 
Other income and expenses, net                                                   131                           54 
Impairment, restructuring charges and other related 
 closure costs                                                                     1                          (3) 
Total operating expenses                                                       (597)                        (621) 
OPERATING INCOME                                                                 657                          460 
Interest expense, net                                                            (8)                          (1) 
Other components of pension benefit costs                                        (3)                          (4) 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST                           646                          455 
Income tax expense                                                              (63)                         (62) 
                                                        ----------------------------  --------------------------- 
NET INCOME                                                                       583                          393 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest                               (1)                          (1) 
                                                        ----------------------------  --------------------------- 
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY                                        582                          392 
                                                        ============================  =========================== 
 
EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT 
 COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS                                                           0.64                         0.44 
EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT 
 COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS                                                           0.63                         0.43 
 
NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING 
 DILUTED EPS                                                                   929.1                        910.0 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
STMicroelectronics N.V. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
(in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data 
 ($)) 
 
                                                                           Twelve months ended 
                                                                December 31,                 December 31, 
                                                                    2020                         2019 
                                                        ----------------------------  --------------------------- 
                                                                (Unaudited)                    (Audited) 
                                                        ----------------------------  --------------------------- 
 
Net sales                                                                     10,181                        9,529 
Other revenues                                                                    38                           27 
NET REVENUES                                                                  10,219                        9,556 
Cost of sales                                                                (6,430)                      (5,860) 
GROSS PROFIT                                                                   3,789                        3,696 
Selling, general and administrative                                          (1,109)                      (1,093) 
Research and development                                                     (1,548)                      (1,498) 
Other income and expenses, net                                                   202                          103 
Impairment, restructuring charges and other related 
 closure costs                                                                  (11)                          (5) 
Total operating expenses                                                     (2,466)                      (2,493) 
OPERATING INCOME                                                               1,323                        1,203 
Interest income (expense), net                                                  (20)                            1 
Other components of pension benefit costs                                       (12)                         (16) 
Income (loss) on equity-method investments                                         2                            1 
Loss on financial instruments, net                                              (26)                            - 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST                         1,267                        1,189 
Income tax expense                                                             (159)                        (156) 
                                                        ----------------------------  --------------------------- 
NET INCOME                                                                     1,108                        1,033 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest                               (2)                          (1) 
                                                        ----------------------------  --------------------------- 
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY                                      1,106                        1,032 
                                                        ============================  =========================== 
 
EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT 
 COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS                                                           1.24                         1.15 
EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT 
 COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS                                                           1.20                         1.14 
 
NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING 
 DILUTED EPS                                                                   919.7                        903.6 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
STMicroelectronics N.V. 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
                                                        December     September   December 
As at                                                      31,          26,         31, 
In millions of U.S. dollars                               2020         2020        2019 
                                                       (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Audited) 
ASSETS 
----------------------------------------------------- 
Current assets: 
Cash and cash equivalents                                    3,006        2,714      2,597 
Restricted cash                                                  -            -         10 
Short-term deposits                                            581          679          4 
Marketable securities                                          133          134        133 
Trade accounts receivable, net                               1,465        1,433      1,380 
Inventories                                                  1,841        1,931      1,691 
Other current assets                                           584          504        442 
Total current assets                                         7,610        7,395      6,257 
Goodwill                                                       330          321        162 
Other intangible assets, net                                   445          422        299 
Property, plant and equipment, net                           4,596        4,312      4,007 
Non-current deferred tax assets                                739          726        695 
Long-term investments                                           10           10         11 
Other non-current assets                                       724          580        437 
                                                             6,844        6,371     5 ,611 
Total assets                                                14,454       13,766     11,868 
                                                       ===========  ===========  ========= 
 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 
----------------------------------------------------- 
Current liabilities: 
Short-term debt                                                795          983        173 
Trade accounts payable                                       1,166        1,091        950 
Other payables and accrued liabilities                         966          865        831 
Dividends payable to stockholders                               42           82         58 
Accrued income tax                                              84          105         52 
Total current liabilities                                    3,053        3,126      2,064 
Long-term debt                                               1,826        1,882      1,899

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

