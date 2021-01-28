Press Release : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and -3

---------------------------- --------------------------- (Unaudited) (Audited) ---------------------------- --------------------------- Net sales 3,206 2,750 Other revenues 29 4 NET REVENUES 3,235 2,754 Cost of sales (1,981) (1,673) GROSS PROFIT 1,254 1,081 Selling, general and administrative (308) (285) Research and development (421) (387) Other income and expenses, net 131 54 Impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs 1 (3) Total operating expenses (597) (621) OPERATING INCOME 657 460 Interest expense, net (8) (1) Other components of pension benefit costs (3) (4) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 646 455 Income tax expense (63) (62) ---------------------------- --------------------------- NET INCOME 583 393 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1) (1) ---------------------------- --------------------------- NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY 582 392 ============================ =========================== EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 0.64 0.44 EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 0.63 0.43 NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING DILUTED EPS 929.1 910.0 STMicroelectronics N.V. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data ($)) Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ---------------------------- --------------------------- (Unaudited) (Audited) ---------------------------- --------------------------- Net sales 10,181 9,529 Other revenues 38 27 NET REVENUES 10,219 9,556 Cost of sales (6,430) (5,860) GROSS PROFIT 3,789 3,696 Selling, general and administrative (1,109) (1,093) Research and development (1,548) (1,498) Other income and expenses, net 202 103 Impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs (11) (5) Total operating expenses (2,466) (2,493) OPERATING INCOME 1,323 1,203 Interest income (expense), net (20) 1 Other components of pension benefit costs (12) (16) Income (loss) on equity-method investments 2 1 Loss on financial instruments, net (26) - INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 1,267 1,189 Income tax expense (159) (156) ---------------------------- --------------------------- NET INCOME 1,108 1,033 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2) (1) ---------------------------- --------------------------- NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY 1,106 1,032 ============================ =========================== EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 1.24 1.15 EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 1.20 1.14 NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING DILUTED EPS 919.7 903.6 STMicroelectronics N.V. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December September December As at 31, 26, 31, In millions of U.S. dollars 2020 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS ----------------------------------------------------- Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,006 2,714 2,597 Restricted cash - - 10 Short-term deposits 581 679 4 Marketable securities 133 134 133 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,465 1,433 1,380 Inventories 1,841 1,931 1,691 Other current assets 584 504 442 Total current assets 7,610 7,395 6,257 Goodwill 330 321 162 Other intangible assets, net 445 422 299 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,596 4,312 4,007 Non-current deferred tax assets 739 726 695 Long-term investments 10 10 11 Other non-current assets 724 580 437 6,844 6,371 5 ,611 Total assets 14,454 13,766 11,868 =========== =========== ========= LIABILITIES AND EQUITY ----------------------------------------------------- Current liabilities: Short-term debt 795 983 173 Trade accounts payable 1,166 1,091 950 Other payables and accrued liabilities 966 865 831 Dividends payable to stockholders 42 82 58 Accrued income tax 84 105 52 Total current liabilities 3,053 3,126 2,064 Long-term debt 1,826 1,882 1,899

