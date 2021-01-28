Press Release : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and -4

Post-employment benefit obligations 506 464 445 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 75 80 19 Other long-term liabilities 488 470 330 2,895 2,896 2,693 Total liabilities 5,948 6,022 4,757 Commitment and contingencies Equity Parent company stockholders' equity Common stock (preferred stock: 540,000,000 shares authorized, not issued; common stock: Euro 1.04 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized, 911,239,420 shares issued, 905,415,002 shares outstanding) 1,157 1,157 1,157 Additional Paid-in Capital 3,062 3,057 2,992 Retained earnings 3,599 3,019 2,747 Accumulated other comprehensive income 723 576 475 Treasury stock (93) (133) (328) ----------- ----------- --------- Total parent company stockholders' equity 8,448 7,676 7,043 Noncontrolling interest 58 68 68 Total equity 8,506 7,744 7,111 Total liabilities and equity 14,454 13,766 11,868 =========== =========== ========= STMicroelectronics N.V. SELECTED CASH FLOW DATA ------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------ Cash Flow Data (in US$ millions) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 ------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------ Net Cash from operating activities 922 385 775 ------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------ Net Cash used in investing activities (312) (400) (314) ------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------ Net Cash from (used in) financing activities (321) 928 (264) ------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------ Net Cash increase 292 914 202 ------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------ Selected Cash Flow Data (in US$ millions) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 ------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------ Depreciation & amortization 255 234 220 ------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------ Net payment for Capital expenditures (381) (319) (236) ------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------ Dividends paid to stockholders (40) (38) (53) ------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------ Change in inventories, net 127 60 112 ------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------ Appendix STMicroelectronics Supplemental Financial Information Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 FY FY 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- Net Revenues By Market Channel (%) ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- Total OEM 74% 74% 66% 75% 72% 73% 70% ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- Distribution 26% 26% 34% 25% 28% 27% 30% ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- EUR/$ Effective Rate 1.16 1.13 1.10 1.11 1.12 1.13 1.14 ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- Product Group Data (US$ m) ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- Automotive & Discrete Group (ADG) ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- - Net Revenues 953 851 727 753 924 3,284 3,606 ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- - Operating Income 94 49 16 23 113 182 357 ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- Analog, MEMS & Sensors Group (AMS) ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- - Net Revenues 1,419 997 624 852 1,085 3,892 3,299 ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- - Operating Income 402 175 56 177 281 810 596 ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- Microcontrollers & Digital ICs Group (MDG) ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- - Net Revenues 859 815 733 623 742 3,030 2,638 ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- - Operating Income 174 142 117 71 119 504 354 ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- Others (a) ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- - Net Revenues 4 3 3 3 3 13 13 ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- - Operating Income (Loss) (13) (37) (83) (40) (53) (173) (104) ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- Total ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- - Net Revenues 3,235 2,666 2,087 2,231 2,754 10,219 9,556 ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- - Operating Income 657 329 106 231 460 1,323 1,203 ------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- (a) Net revenues of Others includes revenues from sales assembly services and other revenue. Operating income (loss) of Others includes items such as unused capacity charges, including reduced manufacturing activity due to COVID-19, impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs, management reorganization costs, phase out and start-up costs, and other unallocated expenses such as: strategic or special research and development programs, certain corporate-level operating expenses, patent claims and litigations, and other costs that are not allocated to product groups, as well as operating earnings of other products. Others includes: (US$ m) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 FY 2020 FY 2019 --------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- Unused Capacity Charges 17 38 64 34 29 153 65 --------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- Impairment & Restructuring Charges (1) 2 4 5 3 11 5 --------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- (Appendix -- continued) STMicroelectronics Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information U. S. GAAP -- Non-U.S. GAAP Reconciliation The supplemental non-U.S. GAAP information presented in this press release is unaudited and subject to inherent limitations. Such non-U.S. GAAP information is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements. Also, our supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP measures used by other companies. Further, specific limitations for individual non-U.S. GAAP measures, and the reasons for presenting non-U.S. GAAP financial information, are set forth in the paragraphs below. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company believes that these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures provide useful information for investors and management because they offer, when read in conjunction with the Company's U.S. GAAP financials, (i) the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's on-going operating results, (ii) the ability to better

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)