Press Release : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and -4

Post-employment benefit obligations 506 464 445
Long-term deferred tax liabilities 75 80 19
Other long-term liabilities 488 470 330
2,895 2,896 2,693
Total liabilities 5,948 6,022 4,757
Commitment and contingencies
Equity
Parent company stockholders' equity
Common stock (preferred stock: 540,000,000 shares
authorized, not issued; common stock: Euro 1.04 par
value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized, 911,239,420
shares issued, 905,415,002 shares outstanding) 1,157 1,157 1,157
Additional Paid-in Capital 3,062 3,057 2,992
Retained earnings 3,599 3,019 2,747
Accumulated other comprehensive income 723 576 475
Treasury stock (93) (133) (328)
----------- ----------- ---------
Total parent company stockholders' equity 8,448 7,676 7,043
Noncontrolling interest 58 68 68
Total equity 8,506 7,744 7,111
Total liabilities and equity 14,454 13,766 11,868
=========== =========== =========
STMicroelectronics
N.V.
SELECTED CASH FLOW
DATA
------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------
Cash Flow Data (in
US$ millions) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019
------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------
Net Cash from
operating
activities 922 385 775
------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------
Net Cash used in
investing
activities (312) (400) (314)
------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------
Net Cash from (used
in) financing
activities (321) 928 (264)
------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------
Net Cash increase 292 914 202
------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------
Selected Cash Flow
Data (in US$
millions) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019
------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------
Depreciation &
amortization 255 234 220
------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------
Net payment for
Capital
expenditures (381) (319) (236)
------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------
Dividends paid to
stockholders (40) (38) (53)
------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------
Change in
inventories, net 127 60 112
------------------- ------------------------ ------------------------ ------------------------
Appendix
STMicroelectronics
Supplemental Financial Information
Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 FY FY
2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
Net Revenues By
Market Channel
(%)
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
Total OEM 74% 74% 66% 75% 72% 73% 70%
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
Distribution 26% 26% 34% 25% 28% 27% 30%
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
EUR/$ Effective
Rate 1.16 1.13 1.10 1.11 1.12 1.13 1.14
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
Product Group
Data (US$ m)
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
Automotive &
Discrete Group
(ADG)
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
- Net Revenues 953 851 727 753 924 3,284 3,606
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
- Operating
Income 94 49 16 23 113 182 357
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
Analog, MEMS &
Sensors Group
(AMS)
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
- Net Revenues 1,419 997 624 852 1,085 3,892 3,299
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
- Operating
Income 402 175 56 177 281 810 596
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
Microcontrollers
& Digital ICs
Group (MDG)
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
- Net Revenues 859 815 733 623 742 3,030 2,638
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
- Operating
Income 174 142 117 71 119 504 354
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
Others (a)
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
- Net Revenues 4 3 3 3 3 13 13
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
- Operating
Income (Loss) (13) (37) (83) (40) (53) (173) (104)
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
Total
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
- Net Revenues 3,235 2,666 2,087 2,231 2,754 10,219 9,556
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
- Operating
Income 657 329 106 231 460 1,323 1,203
------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------
(a) Net revenues of Others includes revenues from sales assembly
services and other revenue. Operating income (loss) of Others includes
items such as unused capacity charges, including reduced manufacturing
activity due to COVID-19, impairment, restructuring charges and other
related closure costs, management reorganization costs, phase out and
start-up costs, and other unallocated expenses such as: strategic or
special research and development programs, certain corporate-level
operating expenses, patent claims and litigations, and other costs that
are not allocated to product groups, as well as operating earnings of
other products. Others includes:
(US$ m) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 FY 2020 FY 2019
--------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------
Unused Capacity
Charges 17 38 64 34 29 153 65
--------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------
Impairment &
Restructuring
Charges (1) 2 4 5 3 11 5
--------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------
(Appendix -- continued)
STMicroelectronics
Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information
U. S. GAAP -- Non-U.S. GAAP Reconciliation
The supplemental non-U.S. GAAP information presented in this press
release is unaudited and subject to inherent limitations. Such non-U.S.
GAAP information is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting
rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for
U.S. GAAP measurements. Also, our supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial
information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP
measures used by other companies. Further, specific limitations for
individual non-U.S. GAAP measures, and the reasons for presenting
non-U.S. GAAP financial information, are set forth in the paragraphs
below. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S.
GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in
conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in
accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company believes that these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures provide
useful information for investors and management because they offer, when
read in conjunction with the Company's U.S. GAAP financials, (i) the
ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the
Company's on-going operating results, (ii) the ability to better
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 28, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)