Press Release : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and -4-

01/28/2021 | 01:01am EST
Post-employment benefit obligations                            506          464        445 
Long-term deferred tax liabilities                              75           80         19 
Other long-term liabilities                                    488          470        330 
                                                             2,895        2,896      2,693 
Total liabilities                                            5,948        6,022      4,757 
Commitment and contingencies 
Equity 
Parent company stockholders' equity 
Common stock (preferred stock: 540,000,000 shares 
 authorized, not issued; common stock: Euro 1.04 par 
 value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized, 911,239,420 
 shares issued, 905,415,002 shares outstanding)              1,157        1,157      1,157 
Additional Paid-in Capital                                   3,062        3,057      2,992 
Retained earnings                                            3,599        3,019      2,747 
Accumulated other comprehensive income                         723          576        475 
Treasury stock                                                (93)        (133)      (328) 
                                                       -----------  -----------  --------- 
Total parent company stockholders' equity                    8,448        7,676      7,043 
Noncontrolling interest                                         58           68         68 
Total equity                                                 8,506        7,744      7,111 
Total liabilities and equity                                14,454       13,766     11,868 
                                                       ===========  ===========  ========= 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
STMicroelectronics 
N.V. 
 
SELECTED CASH FLOW 
DATA 
-------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------ 
 
Cash Flow Data (in 
US$ millions)                Q4 2020                   Q3 2020                   Q4 2019 
-------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------ 
 
Net Cash from 
 operating 
 activities                               922                       385                       775 
-------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------ 
Net Cash used in 
 investing 
 activities                             (312)                     (400)                     (314) 
-------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------ 
Net Cash from (used 
 in) financing 
 activities                             (321)                       928                     (264) 
-------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------ 
Net Cash increase                         292                       914                       202 
-------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------ 
 
Selected Cash Flow 
Data (in US$ 
millions)                             Q4 2020                   Q3 2020                   Q4 2019 
-------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------ 
 
Depreciation & 
 amortization                             255                       234                       220 
-------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------ 
Net payment for 
 Capital 
 expenditures                           (381)                     (319)                     (236) 
-------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------ 
Dividends paid to 
 stockholders                            (40)                      (38)                      (53) 
-------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------ 
Change in 
 inventories, net                         127                        60                       112 
-------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------  ------------------------ 
 
 
   Appendix 
 
   STMicroelectronics 
 
   Supplemental Financial Information 
 
 
 
 
                        Q4       Q3       Q2       Q1       Q4        FY       FY 
                       2020     2020     2020     2020     2019      2020     2019 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
  Net Revenues By 
  Market Channel 
  (%) 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
  Total OEM              74%      74%      66%      75%      72%       73%      70% 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
  Distribution           26%      26%      34%      25%      28%       27%      30% 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
 
  EUR/$ Effective 
   Rate                 1.16     1.13     1.10     1.11     1.12      1.13     1.14 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
 
  Product Group 
  Data (US$ m) 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
  Automotive & 
  Discrete Group 
  (ADG) 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
   - Net Revenues        953      851      727      753      924     3,284    3,606 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
   - Operating 
    Income                94       49       16       23      113       182      357 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
  Analog, MEMS & 
  Sensors Group 
  (AMS) 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
   - Net Revenues      1,419      997      624      852    1,085     3,892    3,299 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
   - Operating 
    Income               402      175       56      177      281       810      596 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
  Microcontrollers 
  & Digital ICs 
  Group (MDG) 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
   - Net Revenues        859      815      733      623      742     3,030    2,638 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
   - Operating 
    Income               174      142      117       71      119       504      354 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
  Others (a) 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
   - Net Revenues          4        3        3        3        3        13       13 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
   - Operating 
    Income (Loss)       (13)     (37)     (83)     (40)     (53)     (173)    (104) 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
  Total 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
   - Net Revenues      3,235    2,666    2,087    2,231    2,754    10,219    9,556 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
   - Operating 
    Income               657      329      106      231      460     1,323    1,203 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  ------- 
 
   (a) Net revenues of Others includes revenues from sales assembly 
services and other revenue. Operating income (loss) of Others includes 
items such as unused capacity charges, including reduced manufacturing 
activity due to COVID-19, impairment, restructuring charges and other 
related closure costs, management reorganization costs, phase out and 
start-up costs, and other unallocated expenses such as: strategic or 
special research and development programs, certain corporate-level 
operating expenses, patent claims and litigations, and other costs that 
are not allocated to product groups, as well as operating earnings of 
other products. Others includes: 
 
 
 
 
 
 
(US$ m)          Q4 2020  Q3 2020  Q2 2020  Q1 2020  Q4 2019  FY 2020  FY 2019 
---------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
Unused Capacity 
 Charges              17       38       64       34       29      153       65 
---------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
Impairment & 
 Restructuring 
 Charges             (1)        2        4        5        3       11        5 
---------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
 
 
   (Appendix -- continued) 
 
   STMicroelectronics 
 
   Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information 
 
   U. S. GAAP -- Non-U.S. GAAP Reconciliation 
 
   The supplemental non-U.S. GAAP information presented in this press 
release is unaudited and subject to inherent limitations. Such non-U.S. 
GAAP information is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting 
rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for 
U.S. GAAP measurements. Also, our supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial 
information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP 
measures used by other companies. Further, specific limitations for 
individual non-U.S. GAAP measures, and the reasons for presenting 
non-U.S. GAAP financial information, are set forth in the paragraphs 
below. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. 
GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in 
conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in 
accordance with U.S. GAAP. 
 
   The Company believes that these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures provide 
useful information for investors and management because they offer, when 
read in conjunction with the Company's U.S. GAAP financials, (i) the 
ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the 
Company's on-going operating results, (ii) the ability to better

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

