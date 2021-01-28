Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  STMicroelectronics N.V.    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press Release : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and -5-

01/28/2021 | 01:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
identify trends in the Company's business and perform related trend 
analysis, and (iii)  to facilitate a comparison of the Company's results 
of operations against investor and analyst financial models and 
valuations, which may exclude these items. 
 
   Net Financial Position (non-U.S. GAAP measure) 
 
   Net Financial Position, a non-U.S. GAAP measure, represents the 
difference between our total liquidity and our total financial debt. Our 
total liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents, marketable 
securities, restricted cash and short-term deposits, and our total 
financial debt includes short-term debt and long-term debt, as 
represented in our Consolidated Balance Sheets. 
 
   We believe our Net Financial Position provides useful information for 
investors and management because it gives evidence of our global 
position either in terms of net indebtedness or net cash by measuring 
our capital resources based on cash and cash equivalents, restricted 
cash, short-term deposits and marketable securities and the total level 
of our financial indebtedness. Our definition of Net Financial Position 
may differ from definitions used by other companies and therefore 
comparability may be limited. 
 
 
 
 
                         Dec 31      Sep 26      Jun 27     Mar 28     Dec 31 
  (US$ m)                  2020       2020        2020        2020       2019 
---------------------  ---------  ----------  ----------  ---------  --------- 
  Cash and cash 
   equivalents             3,006       2,714       1,800      2,028      2,597 
---------------------  ---------  ----------  ----------  ---------  --------- 
  Restricted cash              -           -           -         10         10 
---------------------  ---------  ----------  ----------  ---------  --------- 
  Short term deposits        581         679         687        537          4 
---------------------  ---------  ----------  ----------  ---------  --------- 
  Marketable 
   securities                133         134         134        135        133 
---------------------  ---------  ----------  ----------  ---------  --------- 
  Total liquidity          3,720       3,527       2,621      2,710      2,744 
---------------------  ---------  ----------  ----------  ---------  --------- 
  Short-term debt          (795)    (983)(2)    (879)(1)      (171)      (173) 
---------------------  ---------  ----------  ----------  ---------  --------- 
  Long-term debt(3)      (1,826)     (1,882)     (1,172)    (1,871)    (1,899) 
---------------------  ---------  ----------  ----------  ---------  --------- 
  Total financial 
   debt                  (2,621)     (2,865)     (2,051)    (2,042)    (2,072) 
---------------------  ---------  ----------  ----------  ---------  --------- 
  Net Financial 
   Position                1,099         662         570        668        672 
---------------------  ---------  ----------  ----------  ---------  --------- 
 
   (1) 2022 Tranche A of the convertible bond issued in 2017 was 
reclassified to short-term debt in line with contractual terms. 
 
   (2) 2024 Tranche B of the convertible bond issued in 2017 was 
reclassified to short-term debt in line with contractual terms. 
 
   (3) Long-term debt contains standard conditions but does not impose 
minimum financial ratios. Also, committed credit facilities for $1.2 
billion equivalent, including a EUR500 million long-term line with the 
European Investment Bank, are currently undrawn. 
 
   (Appendix -- continued) 
 
   STMicroelectronics 
 
   Free Cash Flow (non-U.S. GAAP measure) 
 
   Free Cash Flow, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure, is defined as (i) net 
cash from operating activities plus (ii) net cash used in investing 
activities, excluding payment for purchases of (and proceeds from 
matured) marketable securities and net investment in short-term deposits, 
which are considered as temporary financial investments. The result of 
this definition is ultimately net cash from operating activities plus 
payment for purchase and proceeds from sale of tangible, intangible and 
financial assets and cash paid for business acquisitions. 
 
   We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information for investors and 
management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our 
operating and investing activities to sustain our operations. Free Cash 
Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the 
cash flows generated by or used in financing activities. 
 
   Free Cash Flow reconciles with the total cash flow and the net cash 
increase (decrease) by including the payment for purchases of (and 
proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in 
short-term deposits, the net cash from (used in) financing activities 
and the effect of changes in exchange rates. Our definition of Free Cash 
Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies. 
 
 
 
 
                                                               Q4       Q3       Q2       Q1       Q4 
  (US$ m)                                                     2020     2020     2020     2020     2019     FY 2020    FY 2019 
----------------------------------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ---------  --------- 
  Net cash from operating activities                            922      385      387      399      775      2,093      1,869 
----------------------------------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ---------  --------- 
  Net cash used in investing activities                       (312)    (400)    (509)    (821)    (314)    (2,043)    (1,172) 
----------------------------------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ---------  --------- 
  Payment for purchase of (and proceeds from matured) 
   marketable securities and net investment in short-term 
   deposits                                                    (98)     (10)      150      535        -        577      (200) 
----------------------------------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ---------  --------- 
  Free cash flow                                                512     (25)       28      113      461        627        497 
----------------------------------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ---------  --------- 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- C2981C - Q4 & FY2020 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f1026b72-017d-4e64-a991-eb66ea077c7c

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

All news about STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
01:06aPRESS RELEASE : Statement from the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics
DJ
01:06aSTMICROELECTRONICS N : Statement from the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronic..
AQ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and -5-
DJ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and -4-
DJ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and -3-
DJ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and -2-
DJ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2020 Financial Results
DJ
01:00aSTMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2020 Financial Results
GL
01/27STMICRO : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
01/26STMICRO : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 220 M - -
Net income 2020 1 048 M - -
Net cash 2020 914 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,7x
Yield 2020 0,54%
Capitalization 34 001 M 33 984 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,24x
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 45 554
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 42,23 $
Last Close Price 38,39 $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Jean-Georges Malcor Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.4.76%33 984
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED19.43%571 027
NVIDIA CORPORATION-1.05%332 657
INTEL CORPORATION10.82%224 318
BROADCOM INC.1.56%188 662
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED6.70%183 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ