Press Release : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2020 Financial Results

01/28/2021 | 01:01am EST
   -- Q4 net revenues $3.24 billion; gross margin 38.8%; operating margin 
      20.3%; net income $582 million 
 
   -- FY net revenues $10.22 billion; gross margin 37.1%; operating margin 
      12.9%; net income $1.11 billion 
 
   -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q1 net revenues of $2.93 billion and gross 
      margin of 38.5% 
 
 
   Geneva, January 28, 2021 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global 
semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of 
electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the 
fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. This press release also contains 
non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information). 
 
   ST reported fourth quarter net revenues of $3.24 billion, gross margin 
of 38.8%, operating margin of 20.3%, and net income of $582 million or 
$0.63 diluted earnings per share. 
 
   Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics President & CEO, commented: 
 
 
   -- "As we announced on January 8, 2021, our Q420 net revenues increased 
      21.3% sequentially, 580 basis points above the high end of our outlook 
      range. Our engaged customer programs in Personal Electronics, as well as 
      continuous acceleration in demand, especially of Automotive products and 
      Microcontrollers, were the main factors that contributed to this result. 
      Fourth quarter gross margin was 30 basis points above the mid-point of 
      our outlook range. On a sequential basis, our operating margin was up 800 
      basis points to 20.3% and free cash flow increased to $512 million. 
 
   -- "Based upon a stronger than expected second half of 2020, full year 
      revenues increased 6.9% to $10.22 billion, with an operating margin of 
      12.9%. 
 
   -- "ST's first quarter outlook, at the mid-point, is for net revenues of 
      $2.93 billion, increasing year-over-year by 31.2% and decreasing 
      sequentially by 9.5%; gross margin is expected to be about 38.5%. 
 
   -- "For 2021, we plan to invest about $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion in CAPEX 
      to support the strong market demand and our strategic initiatives." 
 
 
   Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) 
 
 
 
 
(US$ m, except per share data)   Q4 2020  Q3 2020  Q4 2019    Q/Q      Y/Y 
-------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
Net Revenues                      $3,235   $2,666   $2,754    21.3%    17.5% 
-------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
Gross Profit                      $1,254     $959   $1,081    30.8%    16.0% 
-------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
Gross Margin                       38.8%    36.0%    39.3%  280 bps  -50 bps 
-------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
Operating Income                    $657     $329     $460    99.6%    42.7% 
-------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
Operating Margin                   20.3%    12.3%    16.7%  800 bps  360 bps 
-------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
Net Income                          $582     $242     $392   139.8%    48.4% 
-------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share         $0.63    $0.26    $0.43   142.3%    46.5% 
-------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
 
 
   Annual Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) 
 
 
 
 
(US$ m, except earnings per share data)   FY2020   FY2019    Y/Y 
----------------------------------------  -------  ------  -------- 
Net Revenues                              $10,219  $9,556      6.9% 
----------------------------------------  -------  ------  -------- 
Gross Profit                               $3,789  $3,696      2.5% 
----------------------------------------  -------  ------  -------- 
Gross Margin                                37.1%   38.7%  -160 bps 
----------------------------------------  -------  ------  -------- 
Operating Income                           $1,323  $1,203      9.9% 
----------------------------------------  -------  ------  -------- 
Operating Margin                            12.9%   12.6%    30 bps 
----------------------------------------  -------  ------  -------- 
Net Income                                 $1,106  $1,032      7.2% 
----------------------------------------  -------  ------  -------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share                  $1.20   $1.14      5.3% 
----------------------------------------  -------  ------  -------- 
 
 
   Fourth Quarter 2020 Summary Review 
 
 
 
 
  Net Revenues By Product 
  Group (US$ m)                Q4 2020    Q3 2020    Q4 2019     Q/Q      Y/Y 
---------------------------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  ------- 
  Automotive and Discrete 
   Group (ADG)                     953        851        924    12.1%     3.2% 
---------------------------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  ------- 
  Analog, MEMS and Sensors 
   Group (AMS)                   1,419        997      1,085    42.4%    30.8% 
---------------------------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  ------- 
  Microcontrollers and 
   Digital ICs Group (MDG)         859        815        742     5.3%    15.7% 
---------------------------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  ------- 
  Others                             4          3          3        -        - 
---------------------------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  ------- 
  Total Net Revenues             3,235      2,666      2,754    21.3%    17.5% 
---------------------------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  ------- 
 
 
   Net revenues totaled $3.24 billion, representing a year-over-year 
increase of 17.5%. On a year-over-year basis, the Company recorded 
higher net sales in all product groups except the RF Communications 
(former "Digital") sub-group. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and 
Distribution increased 19.8% and 11.4%, respectively. On a sequential 
basis, net revenues increased 21.3%, 580 basis points above the high end 
of the Company's guidance. All product groups except the RF 
Communications sub-group reported increases in net revenues on a 
sequential basis. 
 
   Gross profit totaled $1.25 billion, representing a year-over-year 
increase of 16.0%. Gross margin of 38.8% decreased 50 basis points 
year-over-year, mainly due to usual price pressure and negative currency 
effects, net of hedging, partially offset by improved mix and lower 
unloading charges. Fourth quarter gross margin was 30 basis points above 
the mid-point of the Company's guidance. 
 
   Operating income increased 42.7% to $657 million, compared to $460 
million in the year-ago quarter. The Company's operating margin 
increased 360 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 20.3% of net 
revenues, compared to 16.7% in the 2019 fourth quarter. Fourth quarter 
other income and expenses, net, was $131 million compared to $54 million 
to the year-ago quarter mainly due to a non-recurrent favorable impact 
mainly associated with the Important Projects of Common European 
Interest (IPCEI) R&D grants catch-up. 
 
   By product group, compared with the year-ago quarter: 
 
   Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG): 
 
 
   -- Revenue increased in both Automotive and in Power Discrete. 
 
   -- Operating profit decreased by 16.4% to $94 million. Operating margin was 
      9.9% compared to 12.2%. 
 
 
   Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS): 
 
 
   -- Revenue increased in Imaging, Analog and MEMS. 
 
   -- Operating profit increased by 42.9% to $402 million. Operating margin was 
      28.3% compared to 25.9%. 
 
 
   Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG): 
 
 
   -- Revenue increased in Microcontrollers and decreased in RF Communications. 
 
   -- Operating profit increased by 46.4% to $174 million. Operating margin was 
      20.3% compared to 16.0%. 
 
 
   Unused capacity charges are included under the group "Others". 
 
   Net income and diluted earnings per share increased to $582 million and 
$0.63, respectively, compared to $392 million and $0.43, respectively, 
in the year-ago quarter. 
 
   Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights 
 
 
 
 
                                                Trailing 12 Months 
-------------  --------  --------  ---------  -------------------------------- 
                   Q4        Q3                                         TTM 
  (US$ m)         2020      2020     Q4 2019    Q4 2020    Q4 2019     Change 
-------------  --------  --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  ---------- 
  Net cash 
   from 
   operating 
   activities       922       385        775      2,093      1,869       12.0% 
-------------  --------  --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  ---------- 
  Free cash 
   flow 
   (non-U.S. 
   GAAP)            512      (25)        461        627        497       26.2% 
-------------  --------  --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  ---------- 
 
 
 
   Capital expenditure payments, net of proceeds from sales, were $381 
million in the fourth quarter and $1.28 billion for the full year 2020. 
In the year-ago quarter, capital expenditures, net, were $236 million. 
 
   Inventory at the end of the fourth quarter was $1.84 billion, up from 
$1.69 billion in the year-ago quarter. Day sales of inventory at 
quarter-end was 84 days compared to 90 days in the year-ago quarter. 
 
   Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) was $512 million in the fourth quarter, 
compared to $461 million in the year-ago quarter. 
 
   In the fourth quarter, the Company paid cash dividends to its 
stockholders totaling $40 million. 
 
   ST's net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP) was $1.1 billion at December 
31, 2020 compared to $662 million at September 26, 2020 and reflected 
total liquidity of $3.72 billion and total financial debt of $2.62 
billion. 
 
   Business Outlook 
 
   The Company's guidance, at the mid-point, for the 2021 first quarter is: 
 
 
   -- Net revenues are expected to be $2.93 billion, a decrease of 9.5% 
      sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points;

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

