Press Release : STMicroelectronics Announces Status ofCommon Share Repurchase Program

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares -- Period from Mar 01, 2021 to
Mar 05, 2021
AMSTERDAM -- March 08, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or
"STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers
across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details
of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a
press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a
shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number
33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the
repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market
of Euronext Paris, in the period between March 01, 2021 to March 05,
2021 (the "Period"), of 492,595 ordinary shares (equal to 0.05% of its
issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share
of EUR 30.3456 and for an overall price of EUR 14,948,086.39.
Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of
the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN:
NL0000226223), in detailed form.
Transactions in Period
Weighted Market on
average which the
Number of purchase price shares were
Dates of share per share Total amount bought (MIC
transaction purchased (EUR) paid (EUR) code)
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Mar 01, 2021 93,906 31.7089 2,977,655.96 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Mar 02, 2021 95,868 31.2514 2,996,009.22 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Mar 03, 2021 97,427 30.5518 2,976,570.22 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Mar 04, 2021 101,423 29.4477 2,986,674.08 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Mar 05, 2021 103,971 28.9617 3,011,176.91 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Total for
Period 492,595 30.3456 14,948,086.39
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total
9,008,745 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.0% of the
Company's issued share capital.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the
Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in
the Program are disclosed on the ST website
(https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).
About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies
mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art
manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work
with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and
build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges
and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our
technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy
management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and
5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.
