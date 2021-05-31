Press Release : STMicroelectronics Announces Status ofCommon Share Repurchase Program

PR NdegC3006C
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares -- Period from May 24, 2021 to
May 28, 2021
AMSTERDAM -- May 31, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or
"STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers
across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details
of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a
press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a
shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number
33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the
repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market
of Euronext Paris, in the period between May 24, 2021 to May 28, 2021
(the "Period"), of 477,778 ordinary shares (equal to 0.05% of its issued
share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR
30.1509 and for an overall price of EUR 14,405,437.85.
Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of
the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN:
NL0000226223), in detailed form.
Transactions in Period
Weighted Market on
average which the
Number of purchase price shares were
Dates of share per share Total amount bought (MIC
transaction purchased (EUR) paid (EUR) code)
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
May 24, 2021 99,064 29.8152 2,953,612.97 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
May 25, 2021 97,107 30.3090 2,943,216.06 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
May 26, 2021 86,393 30.0773 2,598,468.18 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
May 27, 2021 98,108 30.1082 2,953,855.29 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
May 28, 2021 97,106 30.4439 2,956,285.35 XPAR
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Total for
Period 477,778 30.1509 14,405,437.85
--------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------
Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total
13,269,846 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.5% of the
Company's issued share capital.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the
Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in
the Program are disclosed on the ST website (
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=AqA0cWzcZd7Dod0MTH4VTSGRQMVTz-KLuCqMKnGVM9jhlizbyFkmWffMyglzDtMngWuqfR63b2ujd4NWDZ0smQmUl_jLEr74py7pJa8eDrmbgLcAlxtbuNPNjTdmTBfwXvmCt_SgLOFM8yxf3wVpBg==
https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).
About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies
mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art
manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work
with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and
build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges
and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our
technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy
management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and
5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.
For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=pkM0AodaK0asiUGscC1WZO1sFIKdiZPGYSOA3mDfwVvGzjrfEWR-L3W6sy-1RgABGiwnOMCswVPJST7dhGjGzJwHpKnWdt1cUR1KrOp7MIs=
celine.berthier@st.com
MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=HaVl0XE7jSPXwIYcG3iB2YSgoj2Uts7LkW4GdC9MsskfsvKzk2vGtlmelCW2w3dczUOEsMUGpzguHNENVyOps6xbpAUdtHpqRsXObK91_7s=
alexis.breton@st.com
