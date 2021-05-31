Log in
    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
Press Release : STMicroelectronics Announces Status ofCommon Share Repurchase Program

05/31/2021 | 06:00am EDT
   PR NdegC3006C 
 
   STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program 
 
   Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares -- Period from May 24, 2021 to 
May 28, 2021 
 
   AMSTERDAM -- May 31, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or 
"STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers 
across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details 
of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a 
press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a 
shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board. 
 
   STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 
33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the 
repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market 
of Euronext Paris, in the period between May 24, 2021 to May 28, 2021 
(the "Period"), of 477,778 ordinary shares (equal to 0.05% of its issued 
share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 
30.1509 and for an overall price of EUR 14,405,437.85. 
 
   Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of 
the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: 
NL0000226223), in detailed form. 
 
   Transactions in Period 
 
 
 
 
                                    Weighted                       Market on 
                                    average                        which the 
                   Number of     purchase price                   shares were 
Dates of             share         per share      Total amount    bought (MIC 
transaction        purchased         (EUR)         paid (EUR)        code) 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
May 24, 2021             99,064         29.8152    2,953,612.97           XPAR 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
May 25, 2021             97,107         30.3090    2,943,216.06           XPAR 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
May 26, 2021             86,393         30.0773    2,598,468.18           XPAR 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
May 27, 2021             98,108         30.1082    2,953,855.29           XPAR 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
May 28, 2021             97,106         30.4439    2,956,285.35           XPAR 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
Total for 
 Period                 477,778         30.1509   14,405,437.85 
---------------  --------------  --------------  --------------  ------------- 
 
 
   Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 
13,269,846 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.5% of the 
Company's issued share capital. 
 
   In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the 
Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated 
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in 
the Program are disclosed on the ST website ( 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=AqA0cWzcZd7Dod0MTH4VTSGRQMVTz-KLuCqMKnGVM9jhlizbyFkmWffMyglzDtMngWuqfR63b2ujd4NWDZ0smQmUl_jLEr74py7pJa8eDrmbgLcAlxtbuNPNjTdmTBfwXvmCt_SgLOFM8yxf3wVpBg== 
https://investors.st.com/buyback-program). 
 
   About STMicroelectronics 
 
   At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies 
mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art 
manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work 
with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and 
build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges 
and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our 
technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy 
management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 
5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com. 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
   INVESTOR RELATIONS: 
 
   Céline Berthier 
 
   Group VP, Investor Relations 
 
   Tel : +41.22.929.58.12 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=pkM0AodaK0asiUGscC1WZO1sFIKdiZPGYSOA3mDfwVvGzjrfEWR-L3W6sy-1RgABGiwnOMCswVPJST7dhGjGzJwHpKnWdt1cUR1KrOp7MIs= 
celine.berthier@st.com 
 
   MEDIA RELATIONS: 
 
   Alexis Breton 
 
   Corporate External Communications 
 
   Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=HaVl0XE7jSPXwIYcG3iB2YSgoj2Uts7LkW4GdC9MsskfsvKzk2vGtlmelCW2w3dczUOEsMUGpzguHNENVyOps6xbpAUdtHpqRsXObK91_7s= 
alexis.breton@st.com 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- C3006C - ST -- Disclosure of transactions in Own Shares PR -- 31 May 2021 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b2677008-8c75-45b9-8cfe-19e4d2931576

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2021 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

