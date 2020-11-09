STMICRO : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 9 960 M - - Net income 2020 983 M - - Net cash 2020 945 M - - P/E ratio 2020 31,3x Yield 2020 0,60% Capitalization 30 515 M 30 549 M - EV / Sales 2020 2,97x EV / Sales 2021 2,61x Nbr of Employees 45 554 Free-Float 70,4% Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 24 Average target price 38,32 $ Last Close Price 34,41 $ Spread / Highest target 38,2% Spread / Average Target 11,4% Spread / Lowest Target -65,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality Jean-Georges Malcor Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 20.90% 30 549 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 36.71% 410 391 NVIDIA CORPORATION 147.55% 359 806 INTEL CORPORATION -24.16% 186 008 QUALCOMM INCORPORATED 64.35% 164 006 BROADCOM INC. 20.44% 153 961