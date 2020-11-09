STMICRO : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
France
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Euronext Paris
>
STMicroelectronics N.V.
STM
NL0000226223
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
(STM)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
11/09 09:55:02 am
30.155
EUR
+4.05%
09:32a
STMICRO
: Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
08:55a
STMICRO
: Buy rating from UBS
MD
11/06
STMICRO
: Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
STMICRO : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
0
11/09/2020 | 09:32am EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Credit Suisse is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 35.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
7.30%
10.25
-26.93%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
3.83%
30.16
20.90%
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
All news about STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
09:32a
STMICRO
: Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
08:55a
STMICRO
: Buy rating from UBS
MD
11/06
STMICRO
: Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
11/05
STMICROELECTRONICS N
: Unveils World's Fastest 50W Qi Wireless-Charging IC
AQ
11/05
STMicroelectronics Unveils World's Fastest 50W Qi Wireless-Charging IC
GL
11/05
STMICRO
: Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
10/30
EUROPE
: European shares slide on the week as lockdowns dull recovery hopes
RE
10/30
European shares slide on the week as lockdowns dull recovery hopes
RE
10/29
STMICROELECTRONICS N
: Works with Alifax on Rapid, Cost-Efficient Point-of-Care ..
AQ
10/29
STMicroelectronics Works with Alifax on Rapid, Cost-Efficient Point-of-Care ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
9 960 M
-
-
Net income 2020
983 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
945 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
31,3x
Yield 2020
0,60%
Capitalization
30 515 M
30 549 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
2,97x
EV / Sales 2021
2,61x
Nbr of Employees
45 554
Free-Float
70,4%
More Financials
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Average target price
38,32 $
Last Close Price
34,41 $
Spread / Highest target
38,2%
Spread / Average Target
11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target
-65,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Jean-Marc Chery
President & Chief Executive Officer
Maurizio Tamagnini
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenzo Grandi
Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance
Orio Bellezza
President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Jean-Georges Malcor
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
20.90%
30 549
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
36.71%
410 391
NVIDIA CORPORATION
147.55%
359 806
INTEL CORPORATION
-24.16%
186 008
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED
64.35%
164 006
BROADCOM INC.
20.44%
153 961
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group
Slave