STMICRO : Gets a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
Today at 07:05 am
Goldman Sachs is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price has been raised to EUR 35 from EUR 33.
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 07:19:18 2023-07-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|48.92 EUR
|-3.06%
|+6.99%
|+48.22%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+47.08%
|50 485 M $
|+28.73%
|49 224 M $
|+72.49%
|54 945 M $
|+35.77%
|55 708 M $
|+63.72%
|44 099 M $
|+40.35%
|57 178 M $
|+122.60%
|35 353 M $
|+65.33%
|66 620 M $
|+17.34%
|28 086 M $
|+51.92%
|25 475 M $