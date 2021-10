Financials (USD) Sales 2021 12 526 M - - Net income 2021 1 758 M - - Net cash 2021 1 221 M - - P/E ratio 2021 23,8x Yield 2021 0,53% Capitalization 40 927 M 40 895 M - EV / Sales 2021 3,17x EV / Sales 2022 2,88x Nbr of Employees 46 016 Free-Float 71,8% Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 23 Last Close Price 45,06 $ Average target price 50,92 $ Spread / Average Target 13,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality Philippe Dereeper Executive Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 28.30% 40 895 NVIDIA CORPORATION 87.29% 610 297 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 13.02% 557 993 BROADCOM INC. 19.47% 215 321 INTEL CORPORATION -3.87% 194 769 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 20.01% 172 771