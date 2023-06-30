STMICRO : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
Today at 05:18 am
Jefferies analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 33.
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 05:40:39 2023-06-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|45.11 EUR
|+1.13%
|+5.78%
|+36.69%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-30
|45.10 €
|+1.11%
|253 671
|2023-06-29
|44.61 €
|+0.61%
|985,862
|2023-06-28
|44.34 €
|+2.93%
|1,605,744
|2023-06-27
|43.08 €
|-1.05%
|1,660,805
|2023-06-26
|43.53 €
|+2.10%
|1,730,373
Real-time Euronext Paris - 05:28:53 2023-06-30 am EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+36.41%
|43 969 M $
|+23.81%
|47 438 M $
|+47.64%
|39 767 M $
|+57.59%
|50 198 M $
|+26.41%
|51 886 M $
|+30.25%
|51 960 M $
|+128.26%
|33 330 M $
|+22.01%
|29 296 M $
|+54.93%
|60 623 M $
|+51.52%
|25 409 M $