STMicro: EU gives green light to €2 billion Italian aid package

May 31, 2024 at 07:02 am EDT Share

The European Commission has approved a €2 billion Italian aid package to support STMicroelectronics (ST) in the construction of a silicon carbide (SiC) chip plant in Catania, Sicily.



This initiative aims to strengthen Europe's security of supply in semiconductors and support the digital and ecological transitions.



The plant, integrated and pioneering in Europe, is scheduled to be operational in 2032.



ST has undertaken to develop SiC technology, respect priority orders in the event of shortages, and train a qualified workforce.



The Commission has approved this measure, underlining its positive impact on the European semiconductor ecosystem and security of supply, while limiting distortions of competition.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.