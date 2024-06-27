STMICRO : Stifel lowers its price target

Stifel maintains its Buy rating on STMicro shares, with a slightly lowered price target, from 46 to 43 euros, to reflect a slower recovery in the industrial sector for the remainder of 2024 and weaker automotive activity in 2025.



"Our EPS forecast is down 7% for 2024 and 13% for 2025", says the broker, who now expects growth of only 11% in H2-24 compared with H1-24.



We believe that ST's valuation is attractive and below the sector average. We therefore maintain our Buy recommendation, as we see long-term growth potential", concludes the analyst.





