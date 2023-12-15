STMICRO : Stifel lowers its target price

December 15, 2023 at 04:24 am EST Share

Stifel reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on STMicroelectronics, but lowers its price target from 60 to 55 euros, in the wake of an update to its model to reflect a lower gross margin in the first half of 2024.



The broker cuts its 2024 EPS estimate for the semiconductor manufacturer by 10%, but believes that with a 2024 P/E ratio of around 13x, the group's valuation is 'attractive and below the average of its peers'.



We would use any pronounced weakness in the share price around the time of the fourth-quarter report at the end of January to take positions", adds Stifel, which leaves its long-term growth vision unchanged.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.