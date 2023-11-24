STMicro: green electricity purchase agreement with ERG

STMicroelectronics and ERG, one of Europe's leading independent producers of renewable energy through its subsidiary ERG Power Generation, today announced the signature of a power purchase agreement to supply STMicro's operations in Italy.



The agreement covers the sale by ERG of around 250 GWh of renewable energy per year, representing a total volume of 3.75 TWh over 15 years (2024-2038).



In Italy, ST operates two high-volume semiconductor manufacturing plants in Agrate (near Milan) and Catania (Sicily), as well as several R&D, design, sales and marketing sites.



The energy in question will be generated by the Camporeale (near Palermo) and Mineo-Militello-Vizzini (near Catania) wind farms in Sicily.



These are two 'repowering' projects, with the installation of the latest technologies enabling greater efficiency and significantly higher electricity production, for a total installed capacity of 151.4 MW, according to the press release issued by STMicro.





