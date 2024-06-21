STMicro: launch of a new share buyback plan

STMicroelectronics announces the completion of its $1.04 billion three-year share repurchase programs launched in 2021, as well as the launch of a new share repurchase plan this year.



The latter comprises two programs and is for a maximum amount of $1.1 billion to be executed over a three-year period (subject to shareholder and other approvals, as applicable).



Under its previous programs, STMicro bought back a total of 24,880,267 shares, at a weighted average purchase price of 38.67 euros per share, for a total of 962,050,015 euros, equivalent to $1.04 billion.



