STMicroelectronics today announced the availability of the ST Edge AI Suite, a comprehensive set of software tools and knowledge designed to simplify and accelerate the development of applications embedding artificial intelligence.



The ST Edge AI Suite supports both the optimization and deployment of machine learning algorithms, from data collection to final deployment on hardware, streamlining the workflow for different types of users.



The tools in this suite cover a wide range of ST products, from smart sensors to microcontrollers and microprocessors, including the upcoming STM32N6 microcontrollers with a neural processing gas pedal.



Compatible with multiple hardware platforms, the ST Edge AI Suite addresses the needs of different types of users such as data scientists, embedded software developers and hardware system engineers.



