STMicro: net income down 14% in Q4

January 25, 2024 at 02:21 am EST

STMicroelectronics reported a 13.8% drop in net income to $1.08 billion, or $1.14 per share, for the last quarter of 2023, with an operating margin of 23.9%, compared with 29.1% for the same period last year.



Its gross margin fell by two points year-on-year to 45.5%, on sales down 3.2% to 4.28 billion, with growth in ADG products (+21.5%) offset by declines in AMS (-25.8%) and MDG (-11.5%).



For the first quarter of 2024, at the mid-point, the Franco-Italian semiconductor manufacturer is targeting net sales of $3.6 billion, down 15.2% year-on-year, and a gross margin of around 42.3%.



