STMicro: the share price slips, an analyst's opinion
The real issue for this publication will be the 2024 guidance, which is likely to be revised down again to the lower end of the $14/15 billion range, probably below the current consensus of nearly $14.4 billion", he warns.
Thus deeming 'a further warning likely', the research firm lowers its own forecast for the semiconductor manufacturer, already initially below consensus and guidance, to $14 billion, as well as its EPS by around 5%.
