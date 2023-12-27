STMicroelectronics: 0.9% of capital held in treasury stock

December 27, 2023 at 08:40 am EST Share

STMicroelectronics announced on Wednesday that it had bought back more than 100,000 of its own shares last week as part of its share buyback program starting in 2021.



The chipmaker said it had acquired, through an investment services provider, 100.316 ordinary shares representing 0.1% of its share capital, during the trading sessions of December 18, 19 and 20.



Based on an average unit price of 45.92 euros, the transaction is valued at some 4.6 million euros, points out ST, which says it now holds 8.5 million shares, equivalent to 0.9% of the share capital.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.