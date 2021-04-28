Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. STMicroelectronics N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/28 11:36:41 am
32.01 EUR   -2.26%
01:01aPRESS RELEASE  : STMicroelectronics Reports 2021 -5-
DJ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE  : STMicroelectronics Reports 2021 -4-
DJ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE  : STMicroelectronics Reports 2021 -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STMicroelectronics 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Rose Amid High Chip Demand

04/28/2021 | 11:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru

STMicroelectronics NV said Thursday that net profit and revenue for the first quarter increased as demand for chips remains high amid a global shortage.

The European chip maker said first-quarter net profit rose to $364 million from $192 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Quarterly net revenue climbed to $3.02 billion from $2.23 billion.

Gross profit for the quarter rose to $1.18 billion from $846 million with a gross margin of 39.0%, while operating income increased to $440 million from $231 million with an operating margin of 14.6%.

STMicroelectronics had expected net revenue of $2.93 billion at the midpoint, with gross margin at about 38.5%.

For the second quarter, the company expects net revenue of $2.9 billion at the midpoint, with a gross margin of about 39.5%.

Capex for 2021 should amount to around $2 billion, it said.

"We will drive the company based on a plan for FY21 revenues of $12.1 billion, plus or minus $150 million, a year-over-year increase of 18.4% at the midpoint. This growth is expected to be driven by strong dynamics in all end markets we address and our engaged customer programs," Chief Executive Jean-Marc Chery said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-21 0131ET

All news about STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
01:01aPRESS RELEASE  : STMicroelectronics Reports 2021 -5-
DJ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE  : STMicroelectronics Reports 2021 -4-
DJ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE  : STMicroelectronics Reports 2021 -3-
DJ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE  : STMicroelectronics Reports 2021 -2-
DJ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE  : STMicroelectronics Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results
DJ
01:00aSTMicroelectronics Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results
GL
04/28STMicroelectronics 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Rose Amid High Chip Demand
DJ
04/28European ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
04/27STMICROELECTRONICS N  : and Partners Bring Innovation to STM32 Summit 2021 in Sh..
PU
04/26STMICROELECTRONICS N  : Unveils Next-Generation MEMS Accelerometer for High-Perf..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 897 M - -
Net income 2021 1 488 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 36 391 M 36 282 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,96x
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 46 016
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 46,36 $
Last Close Price 38,84 $
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance
Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Philippe Dereeper Executive Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.5.71%36 282
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.58%566 551
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.02%382 934
INTEL CORPORATION16.36%234 092
BROADCOM INC.4.88%190 412
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.89%175 565
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ