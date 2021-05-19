STMicroelectronics Acquires French AI Software Company Cartesiam

By Olivia Bugault

STMicroelectronics NV said Wednesday that it is acquiring French artificial intelligence software company Cartesiam for an undisclosed amount.

The European chip maker said that it will acquire Cartesiam's assets, including its intellectual property portfolio, and integrate its employees after closing of the deal which is subject to regulatory approvals.

"With this acquisition, STMicroelectronics reinforces its AI strategy and strengthens its technology portfolio to address the full spectrum of embedded machine-learning needs," the company said.

