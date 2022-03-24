Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. STMicroelectronics N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

STMicroelectronics Announces Publication of IFRS 2021 Annual Report And Dividend Proposal

03/24/2022 | 06:59pm EDT
Amsterdam (Netherlands), March 24, 2022 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, published today its IFRS 2021 Annual Report for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 on its website, and filed it with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). The Annual Report, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU) and a complete audited financial statement, is now available on www.st.com, and will be available on www.afm.nl. A hard copy version of the Annual Report will be available free of charge from ST’s Investor Relations Department: +41 22 929 5920 or www.investors.st.com.

The Supervisory Board has decided to propose at the Company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the distribution of a cash dividend of US$ 0.24 per outstanding share of the Company’s common stock, to be distributed in quarterly installments of US$ 0.06 in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of 2022 and first quarter of 2023 to shareholders of record in the month of each quarterly payment as per the table below.

               
            Transfer between New York and Dutch registered shares restricted:
Quarter Ex-dividend Date Global Record Date Payment Date in Europe NYSE Payment Date: on or after   From End of Business in Europe on: Until Open of Business in NY on:
Q2 2022 20-Jun-22 21-Jun-22 22-Jun-22 28-Jun-22   20-Jun-22 22-Jun-22
Q3 2022 19-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 21-Sep-22 27-Sep-22   19-Sep-22 21-Sep-22
Q4 2022 12-Dec-22 13-Dec-22 14-Dec-22 20-Dec-22   12-Dec-22 14-Dec-22
Q1 2023 20-Mar-23 21-Mar-23 22-Mar-23 28-Mar-23   20-Mar-23 22-Mar-23
               
               

The Company will publish information regarding its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in due course.

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton        
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com

 

Attachment


