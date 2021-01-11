Log in
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

01/11/2021 | 05:30am EST
PR N°C2978C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Jan 04, 2021 to Jan 08, 2021

AMSTERDAM – January 11, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between January 04, 2021 to January 08, 2021 (the “Period”), of 368,618 ordinary shares (equal to 0.04% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 32.1798 and for an overall price of EUR 11,862,049.37.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transactionNumber of share purchasedWeighted average purchase price per share (EUR)Total amount paid (EUR)Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
Jan 04, 2021 92,900  31.5836  2,934,116.44 XPAR
Jan 05, 2021 77,100  32.1527  2,478,973.17 XPAR
Jan 06, 2021 63,457  31.8960  2,024,024.47 XPAR
Jan 07, 2021 71,900  32.0910  2,307,342.90 XPAR
Jan 08, 2021 63,261  33.4739  2,117,592.39 XPAR
Total for Period 368,618  32.1798  11,862,049.37  

    

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 6,193,036 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.7% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website  (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.
By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2019, the Company’s net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton           
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
