STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
05/31/2021 | 06:00am EDT
PR N°C3006C
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from May24, 2021 to May28, 2021
AMSTERDAM – May31, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between May 24, 2021 to May 28, 2021 (the “Period”), of 477,778 ordinary shares (equal to 0.05% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 30.1509 and for an overall price of EUR 14,405,437.85.
Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.
Transactions in Period
Dates of transaction
Number of share purchased
Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR)
Total amount paid (EUR)
Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
May 24, 2021
99,064
29.8152
2,953,612.97
XPAR
May 25, 2021
97,107
30.3090
2,943,216.06
XPAR
May 26, 2021
86,393
30.0773
2,598,468.18
XPAR
May 27, 2021
98,108
30.1082
2,953,855.29
XPAR
May 28, 2021
97,106
30.4439
2,956,285.35
XPAR
Total for Period
477,778
30.1509
14,405,437.85
Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 13,269,846 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.5% of the Company’s issued share capital.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).
About STMicroelectronics At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.
For further information, please contact: INVESTOR RELATIONS: Céline Berthier Group VP, Investor Relations Tel : +41.22.929.58.12 celine.berthier@st.com