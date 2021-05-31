Log in
    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
  Report
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

05/31/2021 | 06:00am EDT
PR N°C3006C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from May 24, 2021 to May 28, 2021

AMSTERDAM – May 31, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between May 24, 2021 to May 28, 2021 (the “Period”), of 477,778 ordinary shares (equal to 0.05% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 30.1509 and for an overall price of EUR 14,405,437.85.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transactionNumber of share purchasedWeighted average purchase price per share (EUR)Total amount paid (EUR)Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
May 24, 2021 99,064 29.8152 2,953,612.97 XPAR
May 25, 2021 97,107 30.3090 2,943,216.06 XPAR
May 26, 2021 86,393 30.0773 2,598,468.18 XPAR
May 27, 2021 98,108 30.1082 2,953,855.29 XPAR
May 28, 2021 97,106 30.4439 2,956,285.35 XPAR
Total for Period 477,778 30.1509 14,405,437.85  

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 13,269,846 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.5% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton        
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
