    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

12/06/2021 | 08:01am EST
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of
Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Nov 29, 2021 to Dec 03, 2021

AMSTERDAM – December 6, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Nov 29, 2021 to Dec 03, 2021 (the “Period”), of 125,670 ordinary shares (equal to 0.01% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 42.4273 and for an overall price of EUR 5,331,837.65.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transactionNumber of share purchasedWeighted average purchase price per share (EUR)Total amount paid (EUR)Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
29-Nov-21 39,811 42.6059 1,696,183.48 XPAR
30-Nov-21 23,453 42.8817 1,005,704.51 XPAR
1-Dec-21 4,457 43.6433 194,518.19 XPAR
2-Dec-21 42,949 42.1653 1,810,957.47 XPAR
3-Dec-21 15,000 41.6316 624,474.00 XPAR
Total for Period 125,670 42.4273 5,331,837.65  

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 4,726,329 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.5% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton        
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 611 M - -
Net income 2021 1 854 M - -
Net cash 2021 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 42 947 M 42 852 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 46 016
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 47,37 $
Average target price 54,64 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance
Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Philippe Dereeper Executive Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.38.47%42 852
NVIDIA CORPORATION135.11%767 325
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.72%568 522
BROADCOM INC.26.70%229 731
INTEL CORPORATION-1.14%200 300
QUALCOMM, INC.15.87%197 691