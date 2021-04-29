Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. STMicroelectronics N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/29 07:54:16 am
33.51 EUR   +4.69%
07:45aSTMicroelectronics Assumes EUR/USD at 1.18 in 2Q -- Currency Comment
DJ
07:23aSTMICRO  : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:40aSTMICRO  : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STMicroelectronics Assumes EUR/USD at 1.18 in 2Q -- Currency Comment

04/29/2021 | 07:45am EDT
By Mauro Orru

STMicroelectronics NV's guidance for the second quarter assumes the euro will average $1.18 against the dollar, a lower rate than its first-quarter assumption of $1.20 and weaker than the euro's current level.

The euro currently trades at $1.2130.

STMicroelectronics forecasts second-quarter net revenue of $2.9 billion at the midpoint, and a gross margin of about 39.5%.

"This outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of approximately $1.18 = €1.00 for the 2021 second quarter and includes the impact of existing hedging contracts," the European chip maker said.

The company had factored in an exchange rate of approximately $1.20 at the end of January when it issued guidance for the first quarter.

The euro's closing level on March 31 was $1.1731, according to FactSet. It has risen since then, reaching a two-month high of 1.2151 earlier Thursday.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-21 0744ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 897 M - -
Net income 2021 1 488 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 36 391 M 36 282 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,96x
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 46 016
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 46,43 $
Last Close Price 38,84 $
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance
Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Philippe Dereeper Executive Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.5.71%36 282
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.58%559 421
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.02%380 320
INTEL CORPORATION16.36%232 679
BROADCOM INC.4.88%187 492
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.89%167 864
