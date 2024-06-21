By Adria Calatayud

STMicroelectronics said it is launching a three-year share buyback of up to $1.1 billion after it completed a repurchase program that began in 2021.

The European chip maker said Friday that the new buyback comprises two programs that are subject to shareholder and other approvals.

The launch of the buyback came after STMicroelectronics completed a repurchase program of $1.04 billion initiated in 2021.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-24 0232ET