|
STMicroelectronics N : 2023 AGM – Voting Results
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 24, 2023 (the "AGM")
|
Voting Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of (common) shares issued at April 26, 2023 (the "Record Date")
|
911,281,920
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of repurchased shares at the Record Date
|
9,932,533
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of voting rights at the Record Date
|
901,349,387
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares represented at the AGM
|
648,737,594
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage represented at the AGM
|
71.97 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AGENDA ITEMS
|
|
IN FAVOR
|
|
%
|
AGAINST
|
%
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#3
|
Remuneration Report (advisory vote)
|
|
599,609,825
|
|
92.48
|
48,729,062
|
7.52
|
398,707
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#4
|
Adoption of the annual accounts for the 2022 financial year
|
|
645,800,511
|
|
99.72
|
1,806,563
|
0.28
|
1,130,520
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#5
|
Adoption of a dividend
|
|
647,574,673
|
|
99.87
|
872,843
|
0.13
|
290,078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#6
|
Discharge of the sole member of the Managing Board
|
|
629,972,778
|
|
97.57
|
15,670,820
|
2.43
|
3,093,996
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#7
|
Discharge of the Supervisory Board
|
|
629,166,119
|
|
97.52
|
15,972,333
|
2.48
|
3,599,142
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#8
|
Approval of the stock-based compensation of the President and CEO
|
|
614,506,935
|
|
95.93
|
26,041,976
|
4.07
|
8,188,683
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#9
|
Re-appointment of Yann Delabrière
|
|
644,517,295
|
|
99.41
|
3,810,668
|
0.59
|
409,631
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#10
|
Re-appointment of Ana de Pro Gonzalo
|
|
640,191,205
|
|
98.75
|
8,103,552
|
1.25
|
442,837
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#11
|
Re-appointment of Frédéric Sanchez
|
|
638,460,685
|
|
98.48
|
9,847,374
|
1.52
|
429,535
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#12
|
Re-appointment of Maurizio Tamagnini
|
|
619,952,328
|
|
95.66
|
28,139,598
|
4.34
|
645,668
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#13
|
Appointment of Hélène Vletter-van Dort
|
|
647,464,115
|
|
99.91
|
605,685
|
0.09
|
667,794
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#14
|
Appointment of Paolo Visca
|
|
646,576,215
|
|
99.79
|
1,350,767
|
0.21
|
810,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#15
|
Authorization to the Managing Board to repurchase shares
|
|
642,117,646
|
|
99.06
|
6,063,817
|
0.94
|
556,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#16
|
Delegation to the Supervisory Board to issue new common shares
|
|
637,310,801
|
|
98.30
|
11,033,112
|
1.70
|
393,681
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 09:29:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
17 368 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
3 977 M
-
-
|Net cash 2023
|
2 683 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|9,90x
|Yield 2023
|0,62%
|
|Capitalization
|
38 048 M
38 048 M
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,04x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,85x
|Nbr of Employees
|51 370
|Free-Float
|71,6%
|
|Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|26
|Last Close Price
|42,02 $
|Average target price
|57,63 $
|Spread / Average Target
|37,2%