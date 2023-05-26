Advanced search
    STMPA   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STMPA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:11:09 2023-05-26 am EDT
39.36 EUR   +0.47%
06:04aMib down; STM leads list
AN
05:30aStmicroelectronics N : 2023 AGM – Voting Results
PU
04:49aElectronic Components Manufacturers Step Up Technical Support for Customers
AQ
STMicroelectronics N : 2023 AGM – Voting Results

05/26/2023 | 05:30am EDT
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 24, 2023 (the "AGM")

Voting Results

Total number of (common) shares issued at April 26, 2023 (the "Record Date")

911,281,920

Number of repurchased shares at the Record Date

9,932,533

Number of voting rights at the Record Date

901,349,387

Number of shares represented at the AGM

648,737,594

Percentage represented at the AGM

71.97 %

AGENDA ITEMS

IN FAVOR

%

AGAINST

%

ABSTAIN

#3

Remuneration Report (advisory vote)

599,609,825

92.48

48,729,062

7.52

398,707

#4

Adoption of the annual accounts for the 2022 financial year

645,800,511

99.72

1,806,563

0.28

1,130,520

#5

Adoption of a dividend

647,574,673

99.87

872,843

0.13

290,078

#6

Discharge of the sole member of the Managing Board

629,972,778

97.57

15,670,820

2.43

3,093,996

#7

Discharge of the Supervisory Board

629,166,119

97.52

15,972,333

2.48

3,599,142

#8

Approval of the stock-based compensation of the President and CEO

614,506,935

95.93

26,041,976

4.07

8,188,683

#9

Re-appointment of Yann Delabrière

644,517,295

99.41

3,810,668

0.59

409,631

#10

Re-appointment of Ana de Pro Gonzalo

640,191,205

98.75

8,103,552

1.25

442,837

#11

Re-appointment of Frédéric Sanchez

638,460,685

98.48

9,847,374

1.52

429,535

#12

Re-appointment of Maurizio Tamagnini

619,952,328

95.66

28,139,598

4.34

645,668

#13

Appointment of Hélène Vletter-van Dort

647,464,115

99.91

605,685

0.09

667,794

#14

Appointment of Paolo Visca

646,576,215

99.79

1,350,767

0.21

810,612

#15

Authorization to the Managing Board to repurchase shares

642,117,646

99.06

6,063,817

0.94

556,131

#16

Delegation to the Supervisory Board to issue new common shares

637,310,801

98.30

11,033,112

1.70

393,681

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 368 M - -
Net income 2023 3 977 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 683 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,90x
Yield 2023 0,62%
Capitalization 38 048 M 38 048 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
EV / Sales 2024 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 51 370
Free-Float 71,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 42,02 $
Average target price 57,63 $
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Grandi President-Finance, Purchasing, ERM & Resilience
Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Chouaib Rokbi EVP-Digital Transformation & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.18.73%38 048
NVIDIA CORPORATION159.89%939 295
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED21.07%456 586
BROADCOM INC.30.35%303 854
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.85.81%193 807
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.66%153 956
